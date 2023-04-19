Deontay Wilder is not the hardest puncher to hit Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has the honor of dropping Tyson Fury four times. However, according to his nemesis, he doesn’t have the heaviest hitter tag.

The lineal heavyweight champion says Wilder is not the hardest-punching heavyweight he’s ever shared the ring with in anger.

Fury admitted after defeating his American rival with relative ease in their rematch.

‘The Gypsy King’ – riding the crest of a wave since returning to the spotlight in 2018, says Wladimir Klitschko hit him with more power than Wilder did.

Deontay Wilder has enormous power

Attributing Wilder’s ferocious knockout ratio to his timing and momentum in throwing quick shots, Fury says his experience against the formidable Ukrainian was more sobering.

“I’ve felt the power [of Deontay Wilder]. Ain’t so bad. Ain’t so bad,” said Fury. “He can’t be the biggest puncher in history because he couldn’t knock the Gypsy King out, could he?”

On Wilder potentially being labeled the biggest hitter of all time, as was the case before the rematch, Fury proceeded to reel off several who may have been contenders.

The heaviest heavyweight punchers

“I took his best shot. I took it to flush on the chin and got back up. He punches hard. But I’ve never been hit by the likes of someone like Earnie Shavers.

“I didn’t get hit by George Foreman. I didn’t get hit by Rocky Marciano or any of those top guys. So, I didn’t get hit by them, and I can’t comment.

“So to say it’s the biggest punch in history, I’m not really sure because I didn’t get hit by all the guys in history.

“But, you know, I don’t think he punches harder than Wladimir Klitschko. Wladimir has a massive knockout punch and won many more fights than Wilder.

“Make no mistake. All heavyweights punch hard. We can all knock anybody out.”

On Wilder, Fury added: “Wilder, I don’t think it’s so much his power. It’s the speed it lands at, which can be tricky when you don’t see it coming.

“But then again, even a guy with no knockout ratio, if he hits you and you don’t see it coming, he will put you down.

“But as for feeling punches in fights, I’m not familiar with it because I don’t feel any punches when I’m in the ring because the adrenaline is flying high when you’re in a fight. You don’t feel the punches ever,” he added.

Fourth fight

Fury faced Wilder again in October 2021. The fight was the Fight of the Year after a barnstorming battle. There’s now talk of a potential fourth collision.

Wilder would remain a huge underdog if the fight got over the line again.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.