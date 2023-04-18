Conor Benn situation bewilders as Brit believes he’s still free to fight

Conor Benn believes he’s still free to fight despite reports in the United Kingdom that the UK Anti-Doping Agency plans to suspend the welterweight.

The undefeated contender, who was recently reinstated to the World Boxing Council Rankings, is facing up to a two-year ban, as World Boxing News revealed in early April.

Based on what happened to Amir Khan, Benn was staring at a 24-month ban. UKAD stated they held Khan accountable for ostarine in his system despite the former world champion proving he didn’t take in intentionally.

This had a knock-on effect on Benn. He also denies knowingly taking clomiphene despite the substance being found in samples taken weeks apart.

As reports circulated of his forthcoming provisionary suspension, Benn responded defiantly.

Conor Benn says he can still fight

“I can’t comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them,” stated the son of Nigel.

“Someone at the BBBoC or UKAD wanted to create a headline. That’s unlike the Khan case, which was kept quiet for fourteen months.

“But this is nothing new. I remain free to fight outside the UK.”

A short time later, he added: “This isn’t even about my innocence anymore. It’s all politics. You can’t keep a good man down.”

On the Khan situation, UKAD had stated: “This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue Anti-Doping Rule Violations to protect clean sport.

“Strict liability means Athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest. Athletes are responsible for the presence of any Prohibited Substances in a Sample.

“It is important that all Athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously.

“Not doing so risks damaging not only an Athlete’s career but also undermining public confidence in clean sport.”

Bewildering situation

This meant that Benn was ultimately in the same boat. Based on Khan, he would face a two or four-year ban no matter what defense he had about the findings.

However, saying he can still fight outside of the UK bewilders many. Any athlete suspended by an official anti-doping agency would not be allowed to be licensed in any other country – at least on principle.

Some organizations in the United States have already confirmed they wouldn’t license Benn. Therefore, if the Londoner attempts to compete and ignore an official suspension, he and his promoter Eddie Hearn would face many questions about their conduct.

Social media is already awash with disappointment from UK fans over how the situation has been dealt with all around. Any more antagonization would send further shockwaves through British boxing’s reputation.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.