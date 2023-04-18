Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith fined for gay insinuation, cheat barbs

British boxers Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. took a hit in the pocket for shocking remarks made to each other at their press conference.

Days before they fought in Manchester, Smith and Eubank Jr. engaged in a distasteful and personal exchange.

The attacks on each other left Sky Sports apologizing for the fighters’ actions.

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr.’s comments

It began with Smith stating: “You go on about girls. But has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl?

“Have you got something to tell us? You are 33. You said on the program you want kids. This is for no laughs; I am just asking, do you want to tell us something?

“You are putting up pictures with Neymar in limousines. No one in this room has seen you with women. If you are happy, tell us.

“It isn’t a dig. You have to have a woman to have a kid.”

Later in the media gathering, Eubank Jr. fired back.

“Listen, my private life is my private life. That is irrelevant to the boxing, but I am happy and comfortable,” he said.

“What would you like to know, Liam? If you want to get personal, talking about being gay? I’ve been told you cheat on your wife.

“I’d rather be gay than a cheat. If you want to ask me a question, slide into my DMs.”

Sky apology and BBBofC punishment

In addition, Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse stated on air: “We would like to apologize if you have been offended by the offensive language, personal and homophobic remarks made up on stage.”

The barbs didn’t go unnoticed by the British Boxing Board of Control, which considered them for three months before a ruling.

On Monday, a statement handed to World Boxing News read: “The Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control considered comments made by Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jnr. at the Press Conference dated 19 January 2023 at their meeting on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

“Mr. Smith did not appear nor was legally represented. Mr. Eubank Jnr. did not appear but was legally represented.

“Following full consideration of all facts placed before the Stewards, the Stewards found that the misconduct charge was proven for both Boxers.

“Mr. Smith and Mr. Eubank Jnr. were both fined, payment to be made within twenty-eight days,” they confirmed.

Reports in the last few weeks link Smith and Eubank to another collision later in the year. After being stopped in the first half of the fight at the AO Arena, Eubank had a rematch clause.

Despite the notion that both could fight elsewhere, the Sky Sports viewing figures indicate the contest is worth a repeat.

