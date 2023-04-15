Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s comical kisses, finger and slaps

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the same room have always been dynamite. But none more so than when they shared the same weigh-in feed.

In light of the situation at the time, a little light relief was needed and drafted in through a viral clip between Fury and Wilder.

Cameras rolled backstage in their respective dressing rooms as the pair prepared to scale for their high-profile rematch.

Little known to both was the fact they would have picture-in-picture as they awaited the call to hit scales.

Fury, ever the joker, began blowing kisses to Wilder’s other half, Telli Swift. He did it continuously until he got the required response.

Deontay Wilder’s middle finger to Tyson Fury

The response came from a subtle middle finger by ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as the American scratched his face.

‘The Gypsy King’ then upped the ante by adopting the same pose as Wilder as he lent over Telli. Fury began playing with his family member’s hair as they cuddled.

The antics amused Telli before Wilder rubbed and slapped his backside until Fury laughed.

Throwback to when @Tyson_Fury spotted that Deontay Wilder was on the same weigh in feed as him ???? pic.twitter.com/FlfGm3SxJ5 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) March 18, 2020

It’s a testament to the fighters. They could always manage a laugh and joke between criticizing each other for the cameras.

Mutual respect was there from day one, no matter what either said to each other in the build-up.

However, they’ve known how to turn it on and off.

Respect before war

Before the incident, Fury had said: “Well, we won’t have to wait long to find out, will we? So it’s not long to see if I’m bluffing or telling the truth.

“This is boxing. Many people have done many things in the past, but we’ll see which man wants to back it up.”

Wilder stated in the run-up: “I’m fully focused on what’s coming up now. I always say I never look past a fight but look through them.

“This fight means so much to me. At this point, this is about Fury and me. All these other guys will still be here after this fight.

“I’ll still be here after this fight. I’ll still be the king after this fight. And then we can go from there. But at this moment in time, it’s genuinely about Fury and me.

“This is our time. This is our date. But this is where we solve it all after we left you guys confused about what happened.”

As the dust settled, it was evident that the second encounter was over. The trilogy eighteen months later proved to be the best of the lot.

