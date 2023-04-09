Shakur Stevenson secures shot at Haney vs Lomachenko winner

After notching another victory this weekend, super-talented Shakur Stevenson will face the winner of Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The undefeated former two-weight world champion, now 20-0, 10 KOs, secured his shot at the WBC lightweight title.

On Saturday night, he scored a commanding sixth-round TKO against Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino (16-1, 12 KOs) in front of a hometown crowd at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Stevenson’s arsenal was on full display tonight as he used his signature lead right hand to control range before landing his offense.

Yoshino, who had questioned Stevenson’s power before the fight, was aggressive but in a way that was too predictable.

The 25-year-old caught onto this and clipped him with a short left hand, dropping him in the second round.

Shakur Stevenson dominates

Stevenson then could do anything he wanted, whether picking shots on the outside or allowing himself to be pushed on the ropes to land counter uppercuts to the body.

In the fourth round, a three-punch combo sent Yoshino to the canvas for the second time.

Stevenson continued landing at will until referee Allen Huggins was forced to stop the action at 1:35 of the sixth.

After heading towards yet another world title shot, Stevenson said. “He felt my power. I sat down on a couple of punches and dropped him.

“Honestly, I wanted the ref to let it go on longer. I had just caught my second wind. I was going to put him out.

“Newark’s main name is the Bricks. And tonight, I had bricks in my hands. We did what we were supposed to do.

Haney vs Lomachenko winner

He continued: “Just tell all those other lightweights to get ready. I’m waiting for them. I can’t wait for them to finish the fights they’ve got going on, and then it’s my turn.

“Tell him [Devin Haney] to come on. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I swear to God.

“I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. Me and Devin have been in the ring with each other for years. I always got the best of Devin. Tell him, ‘Come on!'”

Haney is the favorite against Lomachenko after claiming all four belts at 135 pounds. The pair meet on May 20 in Las Vegas to see who is the best in the division.

Stevenson will then get his chance to show he’s top dog.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.