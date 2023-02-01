Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle.

Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank.

Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight contract with Haney involving a double with George Kambosos Jr., who at the time was reigning three-title champion.

As the WBC ruler, Haney unifying with Kambosos meant all the straps came together for the winner. On both occasions in Australia, that was Haney.

Therefore, Arum being the shrewd promoter he is, the Top Rank supremo, added in a first defense for Haney against Lomachenko.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

It will be one of the most anticipated clashes of the year as Haney, 29-0-0, 15 KOs, defends the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA championships against Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Loma” boasts a record of 17-2-0, 11 KOs. However, it’s his amateur C.V. that took the eye before his professional run.

The Ukrainian master put together over 400 victories versus a solitary loss. That’s before embarking on a standout run in the paid ranks.

World titles followed in three weight divisions as Lomachenko broke boundaries during his outstanding tenure.

He now gets the opportunity to cement his place in history by becoming the undisputed ruler at 135 pounds.

World Boxing News understands that the fight could occur on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

MGM Grand on May 20

Haney has already denied the clash would happen at Madison Square Garden, the initially assumed venue. Therefore, looking at the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s calendar for the spring, a date is penciled in for an event on May 20 at the MGM.

The information also states that Top Rank will promote the show, leading to the assumption that Haney vs Lomachenko will go down there.

Arum has favored the newly-opened Resorts World for his most recent events. However, there’s nothing like a fight week at the MGM Grand.

It would be a fitting venue for such a huge fight. Haney vs Loma would also keep the Vegas strip alight following Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 6.

Right now, there’s no bout slated for Cinco de Mayo, with Canelo Alvarez eyeing a John Ryder fight in the UK or the Middle East.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is possible if talks progress enough to take that date.

Furthermore, details will be released in the next two weeks, hopefully on all three fronts.

“The fight is already agreed. It could be in New York may, Las Vegas, or the Middle East. Boxing has been getting great acceptance there,” said Arum, according to the WBC.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.