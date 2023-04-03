Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia rehydration clause explained

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have a rehydration clause inserted that needed extra clarification ahead of their April 22 Pay Per View clash.

Garcia had revealed that the agreed 136-pound catchweight fight came with two separate weigh-ins. One as usual for the stipulated weight and another on fight day where either fighter can be no more than 146 pounds.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia rehydration clause

However, confusion reigned when World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza got involved.

Mendoza, who has nothing to do with the fight, stated: “By the way, the only comment on the rehydration clause is that boxing is a strategic game that starts from the negotiations until the final bell.

“We would tolerate two extra pounds of the agreed ten pounds limit. Primarily for health.”

Mendoza then sent out a reminder that the WBA has no title interest in the blockbuster Las Vegas fight.

“About the WBA not having a title despite Gervonta Davis being the regular champion. That is no concern.

“The bout is important and significant for the sport. We will wait for a result to issue a decision to follow the one champion per division policy.”

Heads began to be scratched over whether there actually is a twelve pound or a ten, which WBN understands to be the latter. If either fighter comes in over ten pounds on the day, they will face a monetary penalty.

Davis vs Garcia

One thing that is for sure is both men are ready to fight fire with fire once all the formalities are out of the way.

“He’s going to try to walk me down, but when he feels shots like this, he’s not going to want to do that,” said Garcia.

“I’m going to hit him to the body and take the aggression out of him. I have a lot of ways to stop him.

“I’m not here to lie. He’s ready to fight. He wants to bring it. And he doesn’t look scared, but I’m ready to fight too. We both have fire in our eyes.”

In addition, Davis stated: “All I have to do is keep working and beat whoever they put in front of me. That starts with Ryan Garcia.

“My strategy is going to depend on what he brings that night. Whether he’s coming fast or slow, I always want to take my time. It all depends on what he brings.

“This is going to be an explosive fight. It’s two young guys who are hungry. It’s all about who wants it more.

“Whoever is built like that, that’s who will win. Nobody can fight for him. It’s about who’s got that dog in them.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.