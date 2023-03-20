‘Boring’ Olympic welterweight champion drifts into boxing abyss

Despite claiming a lesser version of the world title in 2021, the 2016 Olympic welterweight gold medalist has disappeared from the sport.

Daniyar Yeleussinov – hailed as one of the best fighters in the world when touted by promoters in 2017, is currently in a boxing abyss.

The 32-year-old has been without a fight for fifteen months, one victory after hailing the new dawn of a new era when leaving Matchroom Boxing.

Having signed with Eddie Hearn in 2018, Daniyar won ten on the spin after being lauded by the Essex man.

“I’m honored to win the race to sign Daniyar,” said Hearn then. “He is an unbelievable talent and a fighter that can become a massive star all around the World.

“We are looking to move him at a fast pace, beginning in New York in April before making his UK debut in the Summer.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and fight fans are going to love watching this young man go all the way to the top.”

However, Hearn’s promise that fans would love watching Daniyar didn’t ring true. The Kazakhstan star soon hit a brick wall and faced criticism despite winning all his contests.

One brutal critique stated: “Boring, feather-fisted, not good enough. [Daniyar] Should have stayed amateur.”

Daniyar’s undefeated welterweight run

In his final three bouts with Hearn, Daniyar scored all knockouts, so it’s hard to define what exactly went wrong and why he couldn’t shake the ‘boring’ tag. Nonetheless, he left Hearn to ink with Boxing Stars.

Elvis Crespo, CEO of Boxing Stars Management, announced the move with a dig at Hearn’s handling of the southpaw.

“We would like to thank Matchroom Boxing for bringing Daniyar to this point in his career.

“We are seeking the best option for Daniyar so he can be marketed appropriately and moved to the top of the welterweight division. Furthermore, Daniyar is a top talent.

“He has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with and is a future world champion.”

Daniyar also took the opportunity to pour cold water all over his time with Matchroom. He stated: “I look forward to fighting the better quality fighters.

“The recognized names of the welterweight division in my next few fights. That should lead me to a world title shot.

“When I was an amateur, my goal was to be the best in the world. I won the Olympic gold medal. When I turned professional, my goal again was to be the best in the world and become a world champion.

“I look forward to signing with a new promoter. They can help on my journey to reach that championship goal.”

Hand injury

In his very first fight after Hearn, Daniyar claimed the lesser-thought-of IBO version of the 147-pound crown. Despite the win over Juan Hernan Leal, Daniyar hurt his hand during the fight.

“I was very excited to finally fight as a pro in front of my family, friends, and country. But I put a lot of pressure on myself because I wanted to perform as outstanding as I did my last three fights,” he said.

“I hurt my left hand after the two knockdowns in the second round. I hit him on the top of his head while trying to finish him.

“Leal would go into survival mode preventing any real openings for me to capitalize fully.”

Yeleussinov needs activity

Fifteen months out, even with a hand ailment, is a long time for any boxer over thirty with world title ambitions. Daniyar has been back in training for at least three weeks, so there should be an announcement soon.

Daniyar has to step it up and target the top stars at welterweight in the coming months. One tune-up fight must lead to bigger things, or boxing will stare at another failed Olympic champion who should have ruled the world.

The 147-pound division is thriving at the moment. Daniyar could be a top addition if he can keep himself active.

