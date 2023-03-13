Tyson Fury moves goalposts again in Oleksandr Usyk agreement

Heavyweight Tyson Fury faced the wrath of UK fans who wanted a deal done for an undisputed unification against Oleksandr Usyk.

It was reported many times, even by the World Boxing Association, that the pair of champions had agreed to terms. However, it seems that’s not strictly true.

As “The Gypsy King” spoke to his legal team about the fight, the WBC ruler thought about another clause he could add to proceedings.

“Hi, Tyson Fury here. Just a quick one, I have been talking to the lawyers today. Usyk’s people have been talking about rematch clauses.

“Here’s one to up the anti. How about there is no rematch clause for both of us?

Tyson Fury’s extra Usyk clause

“Let’s up the antis completely. Never worry about what’s in the future and how many more dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated.

“Worry about the fight, April 29th, no rematch clause. The winner takes the glory. The loser goes home?”

The new stipulation comes after Fury had lowballed Usyk with a 70-30 offer which the Ukrainian stunningly accepted.

“I see all this talk of boxing fights. They want 50 percent, Usyk, and all this ‘Tyson is being greedy.’

“Where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth thirty percent. You either take it, or you leave it. If you don’t want it, fight Daniel Dubois at The Copperbox and get a few million dollars,” Fury told the WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder.

“You want to make some real money, come and fight ‘The Gypsy King.’ – But I will say, for every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m going to deduct one percent from the thirty percent.

“Every day, I’m going to deduct one percent until you take it, and if you don’t take it, go fight Dubois for two million. No problem.

“But how in the world did you ever offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock, tick tock.”

Fury vs Usyk agreement

After Usyk responded with a yes, Fury then looked to be fully on board.

“Today’s the first day of my training for the Usyk fight. I don’t need six months, four months, and all that.

“I got six weeks and a week’s rest. Done. Happy days. And I’m going to impose my world. I cannot wait. Rule Brittania.”

Days later, that may not be the case. British fans responded to Fury changing the goalposts again with their brand of dispair.

The latest twist comes after rival promoter Eddie Hearn predicted Fury would never fight Usyk on six weeks’ notice.

Time will tell if they eventually sign on the dotted line for April at Wembley.

