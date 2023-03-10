WBA top 10’s Jarrell Miller and Lucas Browne to fight in Dubai

Ranked heavyweights Jarrell Miller and Lucas Browne will go head to head on March 16 in a clash taking place in Dubai.

WBA #10 Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and WBA #9 Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) will meet in the ten-round main event.

A stacked night backs up the show presented by top-level international promoter Anatoly Sulyanov of Hardcore Boxing.

Miller vs Browne

The ten-round super featherweight co-feature sees Dublin Ireland’s WBA #5- and IBF number eleven-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) appear. He will face three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs).

Also highlighting the exciting action will be a ten-round heavyweight battle. Fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) of Chapaevo and once-beaten Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs) square off.

Further action features 23-year-old MMA king Samat Abdyrakhmanov (1-0). The fighter, originally of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, will have his second professional boxing match.

He competes in a six-round middleweight battle. In the opposite corner will be 28-year-old Nicolas David “Mazazo” Veron (10-9-1, 3 KOs) of Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In an eight-round cruiserweight war, 31-year-old Kureysh Sagov (8-2, 4 KOs) of Cheremkhovo is in action. He will take on Las Vegas via Kok-Janggak, Kyrgyzstan’s 30-year-old Ali Baloyev (12-1, 8 KOs).

Several more matches are scheduled between local and international prospects and their worthy opponents.

On fight night, there is no smoking, parking is available and no cameras are permitted in the arena.

Jarrelll Miller vs Lucas Browne info

The event occurs on Saturday, March 18, at Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tickets

Tickets to attend “Hardcore Boxing in Dubai” live can be purchased with cash. Also, Unionpay and Mir cards.

They can be purchased at the Platinumlist office from 11:00 to 18:00 (Weekdays). It’s situated at Office 413, 4th floor, Building 4, The Greens, Emaar Business Park, Dubai or online.