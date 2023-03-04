Sylvester Stallone’s wish for Apollo Creed comeback turned down

Rocky fans may have gotten another glimpse of Apollo Creed in the new saga had Sylvester Stallone gotten his win in a comeback movie.

There have been several moments in the life of Rocky Balboa that brought a tear to the eye. Mickey Goldmill’s appearance in Rocky V is one of many. Bringing back Apollo would have been excellent for many fans, even in a similar ghost form.

However, the consideration from an installment of the franchise spin-off ‘Creed’ may have polarized audiences.

Sylvester Stallone wanted Apollo Creed’s comeback

Carl Weathers was planned to return as Apollo in “Creed II,” but it was ultimately cut. According to ‘Total Rocky,’ Apollo was slated for a comeback in 2018.

If it had been green-lighted, the appearance would have been the first by Weathers since 1985. Rocky IV was the last time Apollo was relevant on screens in any Rocky capacity.

Creed fought formidable Russian Ivan Drago in an exhibition bout that went badly wrong.

Taking an almighty beating, Creed was killed in the heat of the battle as Rocky contemplated throwing in the towel.

Eventually, Rocky avenged the loss in a Christmas Day slugfest with Drago on Russian soil. Since then, fans had given up any hope of seeing Creed in more than reminiscent photos on Balboa’s restaurant wall.

A few years ago, that was set to change. Creed was lined up to boost his son Adonis as he recovered in hospital after he clashed with Drago’s son. It may have been fitting and relevant to see such a vision.

The director cut Sly’s Apollo idea

Sadly, it wasn’t to be. The director cut the planned scene, despite Stallone’s idea, from the final production.

Apollos was due to tell Adonis to “Get up, son,” as he contemplated revenge on his now greatest rival.

As the movie’s director, Steven Caple, explained, Apollo didn’t have a place in the script.

“Regarding tone, it wasn’t on my level of where I was going with the film,” Caple said. “Sly had it in just as an idea we could use, but I thought it might throw people off.

“Then I was thinking, what does Apollo wear? Is it Carl Weathers today or from back in ‘Rocky IV’?”

The third Creed film was released this year and saw the star of the spin-off, Michael B. Jordan, take on directorial duties.

Jordan has become the new Stallone to the Creed universe by multi-tasking as the star with another hands-on role.

