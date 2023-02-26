Sad ending as Floyd Mayweather savagely bombs in lifeless arena

Floyd Mayweather tried to put on a show for the fans on Saturday night. Sadly for the boxing legend, not many of them turned up to see it.

The ‘Money’ man clowned around, sat on the ropes, and attempted to give those who paid to see him in an exhibition value for money. Unfortunately for the one-time superstar, he fell as flat as the arena.

Thousands of empty seats and an unholy undercard saw Mayweather potentially bow out of the sport in the most embarrassing way possible.

His contest against a former reality star from ‘Geordie Shore’ – a viler version of ‘Jersey Shore’ – didn’t even flicker the lights.

Mayweather strayed from his previous formula of charging the earth for ringside seats in the Middle East. It never paid off this time around.

Floyd Mayweather falls flat in London

The 20,000 O2 Arena in London represented a ghost town. Still, Mayweather toyed with his opponent and endeavored to keep those who turned up interested.

Before the Mayweather headliner, the bill was a missable affair. A mixture of reality stars and YouTubers blighted the copybook of a once international boxing icon.

The recently-turned 46-year-old will hopefully cease any further events of this nature. He now knows that the new generation is turning off to the aging guard.

Adding a UK reality star didn’t help Mayweather, as the show was a letdown from start to finish.

Trending on social media at the time, most of the mentions of Floyd Mayweather were solely down to how much the five-weight world champion had failed to capture the imagination.

If he gets back inside the ring, he has to avoid the UK or the United States and stick to entertaining the Middle Eastern fans who will buy a ticket and show up for the Pay Pey View taping.

Couldn’t sell 20,000 tickets from 30m followers

As a Floyd Mayweather fan and an avid follower of his generation, it was hard to swallow just how low the veteran has sunk in the grand scheme of the sport.

The influencer generation couldn’t even prop up a legend with almost thirty million followers on Instagram alone. That’s what makes this whole scenario all the more shocking.

It’s a fact Mayweather couldn’t get 20,000 of those social media followers to buy a ticket to a show in an age when YouTubers can sell out venues.

The fall from grace for the Las Vegas native will hopefully be a wake-up call that not everything he does will work. Yes, he’ll get his check, but Mayweather lost respect.

Mayweather is a Hall of Famer with a resume anyone would be proud of in any era of boxing. However, it’s a shocking way to earn extra cash.

