‘It could have killed me!’ – Muhammad Ali clone rips Errol Spence Jr

Errol Spence Jr faced a fiery response from a young fighter who holds a startling resemblance to heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali.

Lightweight Michel Rivera suffered a first career defeat in December after amassing a 24-0 record under the gimmick of being a dead ringer for the “The Greatest.”

Frank Martin carded a one-side win over twelve rounds in a battle of two up-and-coming undefeated world title prospects.

In the aftermath, Rivera reportedly tested positive for two WADA-banned substances to compound his misery.

The 24-year-old has since blamed his preparation, citing his body being pumped full of supplements he knew nothing about.

Revealing his concerns over his camp, Rivera said: “You know what it’s like to pay 10,000 dollars to your team, and they dehydrate you with illegal substances.

“I’ve never taken anything harmful to my body. I respect myself. God knows everything,” he added.

Errol Spence Jr on Michel Rivera

Unified welterweight star Spence came into the equation when commenting on Rivera’s decision to join forces with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Pointing to Reynoso’s star pupil Canelo Alvarez serving out a six-month suspension for clenbuterol, Spence had a dig at Rivera. Canelo blamed Mexican contaminated meat for his adverse findings but delayed a clash with Gennadiy Golovkin from May to September 2018.

Spence gave Rivera a low blow response to his new hook-up with Reynoso by stating: “Their s*** got swept under the rug. [They will] sweep his s*** under too.”

Rivera replied, clearly fuming with Spence involving himself: “Errol Spence Jr. is f***ing ignorant!

“What I was given could have killed me! Unfortunately, you can’t trust anyone. I am learning it the hard way!

“You are like goats who talk trash while they s***!”

Lost in translation

Not to leave it there, Spence fired back: “His diss at the end prob got lost in translation” over the goat reference by the Miami-based Dominican.

Addressing the issue, Rivera outlined his frustrations. He says whatever was given to him in training drained his body during the Martin fight.

“First of all, thank you for your support and concern for me. I can clarify that I was in very good health and that before the fight, pertinent sanitary measures were taken for me to be fit for the fight.

“And not forgetting that due to physical exhaustion, my body reacted afterward, but we are ready for what comes next.”

That could be a lengthy suspension, dependent on the outcome. The jury remains out on the entire scenario of the Ali clone.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.