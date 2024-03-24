Errol Spence Jr ‘has got to find a new home’ ahead of comeback

Former unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. has begun the process of finding a new trainer after a break-up with Derrick James.

Reports surfaced a couple of months after his defeat to Terence Crawford that Spence and James had parted ways. And while Spence has confirmed he is on the lookout for a coach, a split with Premier Boxing Champions is not on the cards.

Errol Spence Jr eyes new trainer

Spence responded to questions on when he may return to the ring. He replied: “Got to find a new home first.” Some took that as Spence potentially leaving PBC. However, “The Truth” denied this when pushed on the matter.

“No,” he stated when quizzed whether he’d left Al Haymon.

So, Spence will return on a Prime Video card in the coming months, more than likely a Pay Per View. Who will be training him is anyone’s guess at the moment. Videos of Spence frequenting a local gym around Texas are circulating on social media as he tries to keep in shape ahead of a call from Haymon.

A move up to super welterweight is the current scenario for Spence, who aims to become a two-weight world champion. Spence looked out of sorts against Crawford last summer and maybe needed a move-up before his undisputed clash with the divisional number one.

Super welterweight move

At the press conference leading up to the Crawford battle, Spence admitted his time at 147 was at an end. When a fighter says that before his last bout at a certain weight, the chances are he really struggled to get the pounds off.

“After that, I paid my obligations to the welterweight division. It’s time to move up, and it’ll be strap season all over again,” Spence said. “I sat out a year and a half trying to make this fight happen with Terence Crawford to get the other strap,” he added.

Despite those words, Crawford still attempted to make the rematch at welterweight. However, he soon realized that Spence would never agree and that any return was already dead in the water due to the outcome of the first event.

Crawford dominated Spence in a manner never seen before against the latter. Spence needs a clean slate to gauge where he is in his career.

Calls for retirement are already blasting into the 34-year-old’s ears following two severe car accidents and a beatdown by his most significant rival.

A warm-up fight at 154 could tell all about just how much he has left and may lead to Spence going straight in at the deep end against a top-name opponent.

Whoever takes the coaching role has a massive part to play in prolonging the future of Errol Spence Jr.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.