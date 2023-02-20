Francis Ngannou reveals rules for potential Deontay Wilder fight

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has learned what rules he will compete under for a proposed fight with UFC star Francis Ngannou.

The pair have been discussing back and forth in the media about hosting a boxing match with slightly tweaked rules.

However, Ngannou is okay with trading blows simply in the boxing ring so Wilder ‘can keep his limbs [legs]. Wilder is famous for having the skinniest pins in the sport, which some fans pointed out in response to Ngannou’s offer.

Wilder spoke to 78 Sports TV over the past few days to discuss his plan to consider any combat offers.

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou

“Whether we do all boxing, all MMA, or boxing and MMA, I’m down for the smoke on all three,” said Wilder on Ngannou.

Wilder responded to questions about his future with Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon: “I have no problem with PBC.

“We’re still thriving. We’re strong. I think PBC still has some of the best fighters out there. I don’t have anything against PBC.

“We’re still working together as far as I know. Me and Al Haymon. We still communicate. There isn’t any bad blood against none of us.

“I’m still part of PBC, still looking to do fights on PBC.”

On his current status contractually, which would allow him to face Ngannou at any point, Wilder stated: “I’m just an open agent. I’m an open fighter.

“I want to fight on all types of platforms. I’m willing to work with anyone in the business.”

“That’s why I opened myself up. I’m willing to work with anyone in the business. That’s that.”

Ngannou boxing offer

In response to Wilder, Ngannou said: “Welcome to the free world Deontay Wilder. I hope you are a man of your word. See you soon.”

Revealing his boxing intentions, Ngannou jokingly concluded: “I said only boxing so he can keep his limbs. As I said, we will see if he’s a man of his word.”

At present, two options stand above any Wilder vs Ngannou cross-codes event. Wilder is obliged by the World Boxing Council to face Andy Ruiz Jr. next.

A WBC final heavyweight eliminator should mean too much to the 37-year-old to pass up. Wilder is all about the titles, and Ruiz allows one victory to put him as mandatory.

The other option is to go straight in with Tyson Fury a fourth time. If talks between Fury and Usyk fall apart for Wembley, Wilder is a ready and willing replacement, as revealed by World Boxing News exclusively.

