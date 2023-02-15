Damar Hamlin to attend Adrien Broner ‘Fight of the Year’ comeback

Adrien Broner’s new promotional company is really giving his comeback a significant build-up as the former world champion approaches his return.

Fighting for the first time in two years and looking for a second win since 2017, Broner’s star has fallen considerably over the years.

However, that hasn’t stopped BLK Prime from hitting the sell button on Broner’s $39.99 clash with the unheralded Michael Williams Jr.

Having never appeared on Pay Per View, Williams is a third-choice opponent. It follows the withdrawal of Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy.

Adrien Broner – Fight of the Year

Not to be deterred, BLK Prime said they are “proud to present one of the most anticipated fights of the year” in their latest update.

They added that Broner vs Williams is “a highly anticipated match.” – The pair get ready to trade blows at The Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday week.

A final seller read: “Fans worldwide will be able to witness this unforgettable event. Tune in to the BLK Prime Pay-Per-View for $39.99.”

Chester Johnson, VP of BLK Prime, stated: “Adrien Broner is ready to prove his worth in the ring.

“To make a triumphant return after canceling his last fight due to mental health purposes. This is a fight that fans won’t want to miss.

“We are excited to bring this fight to BLK Prime Pay-Per-View. This will be an unforgettable night of boxing with fans on the edge of their seats.”

Continuing on the information, Broner and Williams are described as a “combination of Broner’s speed and power with Williams Jr.’s grit and determination is sure to make for a thrilling and action-packed matchup.”

Damar Hamlin

They also confirmed the appearance of NFL star Damar Hamlin among others.

“This will be a star-studded affair. Some of the biggest names in entertainment will be in attendance. They include Shaq, Damar Hamlin, and Rich The Kid.

“Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this historic night. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!”

