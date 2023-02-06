Joshua Clottey reveals shock PPV split from Manny Pacquiao fight

Joshua Clottey aired his part of a deal to face Manny Pacquiao in 2010, stating his manager got more split from the Pay Per View than he did.

The Ghanaian superstar, who retired for good in 2019, discussed that his handler negotiated 33% more PPV profits.

Speaking with Joy News on Prime Take, Clottey eluded to not trying as hard in the fight due to his percentages. The fight had to sell more than a quarter of a million sales before Clottey saw a dime.

Manny Pacquiao vs Joshua Clottey

“The manager had already accepted $1 million as payment. I came in and negotiated $1.350 million,” said Clottey to Muftawu Nabila Abdulai. “It was a fight that I was supposed to get $2 million as the pay.

“The Pay-Per-View was $100 for each viewer. But he negotiated three dollars on my behalf out of the $100. Even with the three dollars, I could only earn my share after 300,000 buyers. So if 300,001 people buy, I will make only $3.

“I tried negotiating, but they claimed I should leave if I can’t fight. So, I had to take the fight.

“Meanwhile, the manager made 33% profit from each pay-per-view income, including the fight money.”

On his deal at the time, Clottey added: “I regret signing with that manager. I regret listening to the trainer, but it made me strong not to allow anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I was supposed to make more money.

PPV negotiation

“I was unhappy about the Pacquiao fight because I had three years on my contract with my manager. So I decided to blow it up [not try as hard].

“I even went to his office to negotiate for him to take 25%, so I take 8%, but he said no.”

Clottey lost every round of the WBO welterweight title clash at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Pacquiao took the spoils at a canter to set up a battle at 154 against Antonio Margarito.

The fight sold over 700,000 PPVs to households in the United States.

Moving up to super welterweight immediately after the loss, Clottey could not gain another championship opportunity. His experience with Pacquiao left a bad taste in his mouth.

Five straight wins, including one over Anthony Mundine in Australia, led Clottey to a defeat against Gabriel Rosado at middleweight.

He retired for four years after the ten-round points reverse. Launching a comeback in 2019, Clottey scored two stoppages in his home nation before hanging the gloves up for good.

His time in the US will always be tainted by the negotiations for what would have been his career pinnacle.

