‘If Andy Ruiz Jr. catches Deontay Wilder on the chin, it’s lights out!”

Deontay Wilder has been warned that facing Andy Ruiz Jr. is a significant danger – if their heavyweight clash is eventually confirmed.

Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy promoter and eleven-time world champion, sees a clear picture if it does go ahead.

The retired legend says both men can be a threat in the fight, but Wilder’s suspect chin from the Tyson Fury saga makes it even more exciting.

After being dropped by Fury multiple times in their last two bouts, Wilder is no longer seen as an invincible force.

Ruiz, on the other hand, has the power to cause any heavyweight in the world trouble – as Anthony Joshua found out in 2019.

De La Hoya believes a similar scenario could unfold if his former star leaves himself vulnerable to Ruiz attacks.

Deontay Wilder’s chin

“He knocked out Anthony Joshua, which was the shock of the century. I think Andy Ruiz can do the same thing to Deontay if he catches him,” De La Hoya told FightHype.

“Deontay is a very different fighter from Joshua. He’s a smarter fighter. He’s a more passionate fighter.

“Deontay is smarter as he can use his distance. He has that powerful jab, right hand. The only thing that worries me is the chin of Deontay.

“So, if Ruiz catches him, it’s lights out. Everybody knows that, but he has to catch him. I think it’s going to be a good fight.”

Wilder vs Ruiz remains in limbo without an announcement. However, as World Boxing News pointed out, a definite date of May 6 in Las Vegas is in the offing.

Tom Brown, who works with Premier Boxing Champions, has already secured the date at the MGM Grand on Nevada’s world-famous strip.

Cinco de Mayo

Staging the bout there would allow Ruiz to claim a heavyweight title shot in front of the Mexican fans on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo Alvarez is no longer considering the date. At the same time, David Benavidez is taking on Caleb Plant six weeks prior. No other Mexican fighters except Ruiz have yet to throw their hats into the ring for May 6.

If PBC and Al Haymon don’t put the collision on that weekend, it would be a travesty for Ruiz, as Wilder does significant business in the boxing capital of the world.

His second and third battles with Fury took place in Las Vegas and were both resounding successes.

