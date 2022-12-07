Gervonta Davis on why Cinco de Mayo is no option for Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis has ruled out fighting Ryan Garcia on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas despite boxing fans being hopeful on that date.

Tank is lining up a big-money battle with Garcia next spring after the pair agreed to meet in a catchweight clash. However, April is said to be more likely than May unless either suffers an injury in their January bouts.

Davis faces Hector Garcia on January 7. At the same time, Garica is set to take on Mercito Gesta in a reported collision later that month.

Once the pair come through unscathed, they will work on a solution for their own Pay Per View encounter.

Gervonta Davis on Cinco de Mayo

As confirmed by Davis in a now-deleted tweet, it won’t be on May 6 due to the Canelo Alvarez factor.

“DAZN wouldn’t let Ryan fight on that date because of Canelo,” stated Davis.

Canelo is looking likely to pencil in his mandatory fight with John Ryder. However, whether that takes place in Las Vegas or the United Kingdom is undecided.

World Boxing News reported that Shelly Finkel would like Deontay Wilder to trade blows with Andy Ruiz Jr. that weekend if negotiations with Anthony Joshua fail again.

Regarding Davis, he spoke about his PPV with the other Garcia, Hector, at a recent press conference.

“This is another event that we’re excited for. I’ve been working hard, and I appreciate everybody that’s come out today,” said Davis.

“This is a stacked undercard. It almost feels like I’m back in the amateurs with all these great fighters.

Gervonta Davis training

“We’re going back into training camp right after today because we’re not sleeping on this guy.

“I know we have two fights lined up, but I’m only focused on this one. I’m ready to go through everybody that’s in my way.

“This is really important for me. It’s huge to open up the opportunity for other fighters to showcase their skills on the big stage.

“When you make your mark in the sport, it’s about coming back and showing other people that it can happen for them.

“This is just me trying to get over that hump. I don’t think of it as a dream come true. I’m not where I want to be yet. This fight is the next step.

“It feels good to be back home. All the greats have fought here, and now I get to come back home and put on a great event.

“I love getting everyone together to have a party. That’s what it is. We grind in the gym, and many people don’t see that, so when the big event comes, it’s time to show up.

“I’m just ready to shut everyone up. All the talking that’s going around, I want to go in the ring and shut them all up.”

Ryan Garcia

On beating one Garcia to set up another, Davis added: “I’ve always been the guy who stays focused and knows that whoever is in front of me is a threat.

“We know that Garcia is coming. I watch him a lot. I know what they’re doing day in and day out.

“There are a lot of young fighters coming behind me. I want to be able to give them the platform that they deserve.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.