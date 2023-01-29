Deontay Wilder ‘needs help’ – ‘somebody take the phone off him!’

Deontay Wilder is displaying out-of-the-ordinary behavior for the fifth day straight after one of his social channels exploded with activity.

Wilder is now facing claims of being drunk, on something, or hacked by fans attempting to work out what is happening.

Someone even pleaded with his team to “take his phone off him,” as he “needs help” following a series of head-scratching tweets.

After posting just a few times in six months, activity began on January 8 when Wilder posted a video of himself hugging and talking to his statue.

That is possibly the only tweet since then that can be one hundred attributed to “The Bronze Bomber” as he appears in the clip.

Deontay Wilder’s social media explosion

January 12 saw another where Wilder mentioned the word ‘anxiety’ before an advert on January 13. Eight days passed before things took another turn and sparked a mass tweet-fest for the past eight days.

Wilder has since posted almost thirty times as this article was written, with some coming in the early hours, indicating a lack of sleep.

If it is his doing the posts, the former world heavyweight champion also mentioned insomnia on more than one occasion.

With a big fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. stalling, it’s not hard to see why this may be the case.

Wilder has stated: “Why do people get mad when they see other people’s happiness oozing out of their skin?

“Ssh, come here!

“If you ask me, I think it’s called inner bedded 6ft—deep-rooted issues. If me not happy, no one’s happy—Eye’s Da Pappi.

“This insomnia disorder got a king wanting some insomnia cookies.”

He added: “Is it arrogant to say I’m watching my general wealth grow, and the [dollars] will still rise even when I sleep?”

Kellogs Raisin Bran Crunch

The 37-year-old then turned to breakfast advice by saying: “I’m [eating] some Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Crunch right now with some Lactaid milk. Enjoy milk again!

“Ain’t nothing like them midnight munchies,” before turning to life advice.

“Sheep, you only follow because you see what you can’t have, and you’re not who you want to be in life.

“Here’s another one! – Many complain about not being rich but skip the steps of wanting to have a discipline work ethic.

You can’t gain without having the other they work together!”

Hashtagging ‘humans’ a couple of times, Wilder continued: “If emotional garbage is thrown your way, it’s most likely the lit·ter·er /ˈlidərər/ is

Full of it and needs a release.

“There are 24 hours in a day. You are telling me there’s nothing better you have to do but complain about how hard you got it. How you can’t pay your damn bills?”

Wilder then revealed he was “soaking in my peace and happiness today” as worried supporters asked him to stop posting.

“Help another day another dollar, and I didn’t give misery company. New Music Coming Soon.

“Have a better day today than yesterday. You deserve it!”

Andy Ruiz Jr. fight

Hopefully, Wilder will be able to clear up what is going on, as those tweets come days after he accused Ruiz Jr. of needing steroids to beat him.

He also told Elie Seckbach that fighters are being ruined financially by the sport.

The Wilder vs Ruiz WBC title eliminator should have been announced by now. As World Boxing News reported, the March 25 date for the clash initially has since been taken by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant.

We all wondered what the hold-up was, and maybe this was it.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.