LIVE: Beterbiev vs Yarde scorecard

World Boxing News provides a live scorecard for the Beterbiev vs Yarde light heavyweight championship fight from London.

Artur Beterbiev faces former challenger Anthony Yarde in a highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena.

The undefeated bruiser puts his exceptional 18-0 record on the line, having knocked out every single opponent he’s faced.

Yarde will aim to put a defeat to Sergey Kovalev behind him from his last world title challenge. Yarde can take heart from the fact that he was close to halting Kovalev himself on the night.

Beterbiev vs Yarde live scorecard

Join WBN live from 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT, and 10 pm UK to follow all the action as it happens.

BETERBIEV

YARDE 0 0 175 LBS - 1 - - 2 - - 3 - - 4 - - 5 - - 6 - - 7 - - 8 - - 9 - - 10 - - 11 - - 12 - SCORES WINNER

Pre-fight quotes

Frank Warren

“38 years ago this month, we (Bob Arum) did Don Curry v Colin Jones in Birmingham, and that was the first world title fight we did together.

Look at this, 38 years later, we are delivering a fight between two big punching fighters who can box as well, and this is going to be something special.

“We welcome Artur and his team coming over to defend his titles, and I feel we are in for something extraordinary on the night.

“As a boxing fan, I can’t wait to see it. It is going to be a real bust-up.

Bob Arum

“I am thrilled to be here. I know Anthony Yarde. I’ve followed him, and he is a terrific fighter with a big punch.

“This should be a very, very exciting kind of fight. How the battle plays out a lot depends on Anthony. If he goes out and fights Artur like Joe Smith, the fight will end early.

“If he boxes a bit with Artur, the fight will end in the middle to late rounds.

“Hopefully, Yarde will be excited by his fans, will go after Beterbiev, and the fight will be over in a few rounds rather than more.”

Anthony Yarde

“I am excited. It is a good feeling, part of my journey, and I am happy to be here. Everyone knows what kind of character I am. I am very calm and jump at opportunities. Sometimes you go through things on your journey to strengthen you, and you go through certain things on your journey to prepare you as well. That is what I keep saying. I am so excited.

Artur Beterbiev

“I feel good. I hope on January 28 that, I will change a little bit [into a monster].

