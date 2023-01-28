Beterbiev vs Yarde live results from Wembley Arena

World Boxing News presents live results from Wembley Arena in London as Beterbiev vs Yarde takes place for three world titles.
Artur Beterbiev puts his IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight belts on the line against former WBO challenger Yarde.
Beterbiev vs Yarde live results
Charles Frankham won every round against Joshua Ocampo at super featherweight. He’s now 7-0 after a comprehensive 60-54 win.
At featherweight, Masood Abdulah moved to 8-0. He dropped Lesther Lara to the canvas en route.
Prior to the main card, featherweight Umar Khan defeated Sandeep Singh Bhatti 8 to move to 6-0. Meanwhile, Khalid Ali recored a first round obliteration of the hapless Ivica Gogosevic.
Remaining Beterbiev vs Yarde bouts
IBF, WBC & WBO Light-Heavyweight Championship
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @175lbs
Artur Beterbiev 12 stone 6 pounds 8 ounces
Anthony Yarde 12 stone 6 pounds 4 ounces
WBA Flyweight Championship
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @112lbs
Artem Dalakian 7 stone 13 pounds 10 oz
David Jimenez 7 stone 13 pounds 2 oz
Vacant WBC International Light-Heavyweight contest
10 x 3 Minute Rounds @ 175lbs
Karol Itauma 12 stone 6 pounds 2oz
Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna 12 stone 6 pounds 11 oz
4 x 3-minute rounds International Heavyweight contest
Moses Itauma 17 stone 12 pounds
Marcel Bode 15 stone 10 pounds
6 x 3-minute rounds Cruiserweight contest
Tommy Fletcher 14 stone 3 pounds 6 ounces
Darryl Sharp 13 stone 6 pounds 8 ounces
Pre-fight quotes
Artur Beterbiev
“I feel good. I hope on January 28 that, I will change a little bit [to turn into a monster]. But I said he looked like a bodybuilder because of his muscles.
“I don’t have this muscle, and I didn’t say it to mean anything bad. I said it because he looks strong!
Anthony Yarde
“For my first world title fight, I was very green. I was 18 fights in and a big novice in the sport. But I just had something, and it was heart. I went out to Russia, it was a very different experience, and many things happened leading up to the fight, but I’ve got the mentality that once you get in the ring, you will see.
“It doesn’t matter now, my preparation is different now, and I have learned since then. I am another type of fighter with varying experiences in life. I am ready for Saturday.