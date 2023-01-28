Beterbiev vs Yarde live results from Wembley Arena

World Boxing News presents live results from Wembley Arena in London as Beterbiev vs Yarde takes place for three world titles.

Artur Beterbiev puts his IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight belts on the line against former WBO challenger Yarde.

Beterbiev vs Yarde live results

Charles Frankham won every round against Joshua Ocampo at super featherweight. He’s now 7-0 after a comprehensive 60-54 win. Welterweight Sean Noakes halted Santiago Garces in five rounds to pish his record to 4-0. The win gave Noakes his second knockout.

Welterweight Joshua Frankham went the full six rounds against Joe Hardy to claim a decision triumph.

At featherweight, Masood Abdulah moved to 8-0. He dropped Lesther Lara to the canvas en route.

Prior to the main card, featherweight Umar Khan defeated Sandeep Singh Bhatti 8 to move to 6-0. Meanwhile, Khalid Ali recored a first round obliteration of the hapless Ivica Gogosevic.

Remaining Beterbiev vs Yarde bouts

IBF, WBC & WBO Light-Heavyweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @175lbs

Artur Beterbiev 12 stone 6 pounds 8 ounces

Anthony Yarde 12 stone 6 pounds 4 ounces

WBA Flyweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @112lbs

Artem Dalakian 7 stone 13 pounds 10 oz

David Jimenez 7 stone 13 pounds 2 oz

Vacant WBC International Light-Heavyweight contest

10 x 3 Minute Rounds @ 175lbs

Karol Itauma 12 stone 6 pounds 2oz

Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna 12 stone 6 pounds 11 oz

4 x 3-minute rounds International Heavyweight contest

Moses Itauma 17 stone 12 pounds

Marcel Bode 15 stone 10 pounds

6 x 3-minute rounds Cruiserweight contest

Tommy Fletcher 14 stone 3 pounds 6 ounces

Darryl Sharp 13 stone 6 pounds 8 ounces

Pre-fight quotes

Artur Beterbiev

“I feel good. I hope on January 28 that, I will change a little bit [to turn into a monster]. But I said he looked like a bodybuilder because of his muscles.

“I don’t have this muscle, and I didn’t say it to mean anything bad. I said it because he looks strong!

Anthony Yarde

“For my first world title fight, I was very green. I was 18 fights in and a big novice in the sport. But I just had something, and it was heart. I went out to Russia, it was a very different experience, and many things happened leading up to the fight, but I’ve got the mentality that once you get in the ring, you will see.

“It doesn’t matter now, my preparation is different now, and I have learned since then. I am another type of fighter with varying experiences in life. I am ready for Saturday.

