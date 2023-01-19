Tony Bellew returns fire at Chris Eubank Jr’s ‘biggest a**hole’ insult

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew responded to criticism of his character by fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr and Liam Smith participated in the final press conference in Manchester today ahead of their battle at the AO Arena on Saturday night.

As the pair traded vicious barbs, Bellew’s name came up in the conversation when Eubank Jr. said: “I used to think Tony Bellew was the biggest a**hole to come out of Liverpool. But Liam has definitely taken the number one spot. It’s impressive.”

The Brighton man reacted to taunts over his sexuality by Smith, who claimed ‘nobody has ever seen you with a woman’ as the media watched on.

Tony Bellew responds to Chris Eubank Jr

After witnessing the presser, Smith’s fellow Liverpudlian didn’t take long to fire back.

“He’s correct. I am Liverpool’s biggest a**hole. But I’m an a**hole who’s won far more than he ever will!

“He also needs to return that blag belt he parades around with back to Brighton Pier arcades, where he won it,” added “The Bomber.”

Bellew has undoubtedly kept his sense of humor in retirement after being involved in some of the biggest UK match-ups of the last decade.

Fighting David Haye, Nathan Cleverly, and several other British contenders, Bellew more than held his own during his career.

Many believe he far exceeded his boxing ability through sheer dogged determination.

This weekend sees another. Eubank Jr. and Smith battle at middleweight for a potential world title shot against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Eubank Jr. vs Smith

Saturday’s event, one of the biggest fights in recent British boxing history, airs on Sky Box Office as a pay-per-view. It can be purchased by Sky subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

The rivals – who have stated that they genuinely cannot stand each other – are on a collision course. They jostle for the UK’s top spot and the opportunity to move forward for significant opportunities, including the GGG shot.

New Zealand’s former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, the training partner of Tyson Fury, and Manchester man Jack Massey trade in the co-feature.

Furthermore, Massey steps up to face Parker this Saturday night in the opportunity of a lifetime.

