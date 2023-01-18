Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner labeled a ‘dumpster fire’ fight

Floyd Mayweather getting called out by Adrien Broner is nothing new, even when the boxing legend is six years into retirement.

Broner stated recently he’s open to an exhibition with Floyd that could generate millions of dollars.

However, Mayweather has already called reports he’s interested in fighting Broner an ‘outright lie’ in the past. Therefore, there should be no confusion over a possible fight with Broner.

It’s not going to happen, period.

Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner

As one commenter on social media said, “Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner is a dumpster fire of a fight.” – It’s true.

The five-weight world champion spoke about his continued retirement when he blasted ‘little baby’ PPV numbers by today’s fighters. Nothing has changed since then.

Addressing a social media rumor in the past and later dismissed by Leonard Ellerbe, his trusted advisor, Floyd Mayweather, is not looking to face Broner.

Nonetheless, Broner’s name came up in a chat with Fighthype.com. When the ‘Money’ man said no fighter without a considerable following would ever push him into coming back.

Broner’s pulling power doesn’t impress the five-weight champ.

Baby numbers

“So, when you talking about Floyd is going to come back and fight this guy. This guy said this, and this guy said that. I say this: ‘You guys fill out little arenas and do some little baby numbers, not bad.

“But I’m older, I’m older and a lot wiser. Meaning I don’t want to end up like my uncle Roger. To end up like a lot of fighters where you don’t know when to hang it up.

“You’re fighting for everybody else instead of fighting for yourself.

“So even with the fight against Conor McGregor (in 2017), it was smart on my behalf. And it was smart on his behalf because he said, ‘You know what, even if I can or can’t beat Floyd Mayweather, let me try to share the ring with him.

“Just so I can make more money than any MMA guy and any other fighter except Floyd’. So even if we did it again, there’s entertainment. There’s business.

“Once again, I’ll say it again. I’m not boxing any boxers – at all. I’m done, I’m retired, and I love my life. I enjoy being retired.”

Broner was never in the frame, anyway. It was his own mentioning of Floyd that opened the floodgate of reports.

Dumpster fire

Not to mention his form alone would rule him out. It’s been years since ‘The Problem’ was active and strung two wins together, hence the dumpster fire reference.

If Mayweather did fight again, and it’s a big if, Manny Pacquiao would be the favorite.

“If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why come back and fight a fighter who can only sell out little cities?

“I like to face guys, once again, who got countries behind them.”

Mayweather is content to keep facing YouTubers and Japanese kickboxers as Broner prepares for a knock-over against Hank Lundy.

