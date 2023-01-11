‘Deontay Wilder would wipe out Anthony Joshua in three rounds’

The reasoning behind Deontay Wilder exclusively informing World Boxing News of his desire to fight Anthony Joshua next was ratified by his coach.

Malik Scott joined co-manager Shelly Finkel, who spoke to WBN in December, stating AJ was the perfect battle for Wilder in the first half of 2023.

However, despite Finkel contacting Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn – and the Matchroom boss expressing interest – they both walked away in favor of a three-fight plan.

Joshua’s comeback threesome could end with Wilder in late 2023, according to Hearn. But for the fifth year in a row, Joshua targets three fights in one year.

Sadly for the two-time heavyweight champion, he hasn’t been able to achieve that feat since 2016.

Deontay Wilder KO’s Anthony Joshua in three

Scott has explained why Wilder is so keen to get Joshua in the ring, as he was with a $50 million offer back in 2018.

“If it were up to me, Wilder would fight Anthony Joshua next,” Scott told Kate Abdo on The Good Fight.

“The mental strength right now may not be there because he lost two times to a smaller guy.

“So, to go against that specimen called Deontay Wilder, you may need to build yourself up to take on that kind of fight. I get it.”

Scott added how the fight goes down if it ever takes place in the future: “The advantages and the things I see Deontay doing to whatever AJ shows up – mentally tough, not mentally tough – it’s a three-round fight in my opinion.

“He can’t get out of the way. Deontay’s not a big guy that punches hard, but he’s slow. He’s not a guy that hits hard, but there’s distance.

“No, it comes fast. If you can’t get out of the way of it, you’re in trouble. And I believe AJ is in trouble if he signs the contract.”

Dempsey McKean knock over

There’s no danger of that happening anytime soon as Joshua’s promoter eyes a fight with Dempsey McKean, says the Australian’s team.

McKean signed terms with Hearn in 2021 that may have been specifically tailored with Joshua in mind.

The top ten-rated puncher has never been in the ring with anyone near the highest level. He’s therefore being looked at as a bonafide contender Joshua can knock over in front of his home fans.

Vulnerabilities

Due to Joshua’s vulnerabilities, which WBN has been highlighting for years to deaf ears, a loss to McKean isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

If that happens, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist may be staring into a career abyss once again confined to the UK.

A third trainer in three fights undoubtedly won’t help the ongoing situation regarding Joshua’s career resuscitation.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.