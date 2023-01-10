Fact check: Does Marcos Maidana hold Floyd Mayweather’s tooth?

Boxing hardman Marcos Maidana claims to have Floyd Mayweather’s tooth from their 2014 fight. WBN looks into whether this is the case.

The Argentinian hit Mayweather was a superb shot in the third round of their first battle. According to Maidana, the molar flew out of Mayweather’s mouth and onto the canvas.

A member of Maidana’s team confiscated the gnasher and kept it until the end of the bout, which Mayweather won on points.

After returning home, Maidana placed the tooth into a pendant and added it to a chain. He wears it around his neck.

But is this really the case?

Well, it’s hard to tell, as World Boxing News discovered when delving a little deeper. All we have to go on is the word of either fighter.

Did Marcos Maidana knock out Floyd Mayweather’s tooth?

There’s no definitive way to confirm which one is telling the truth. The big question is, why would Marcos Maidana lie about something like that, versus would Floyd Mayweather deny somebody knocking out his tooth?

It’s down to who you believe.

Soon after Maidana’s claims surfaced, Mayweather aired his views with his side of the story.

“In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell. It was a really good shot. It got my attention,” said Mayweather.

“But it was nothing I had never felt before. It was a really good shot that got my attention. But no, he didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all!

“He’s a strong guy. He’s a good puncher. But no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not,” he added.

There remain contrasting views on that first fight to this day. Even former President Donald Trump entered the debate as the fight went live on Pay Per View.

Did Maidana beat Mayweather?

Many thought Maidana did enough to win the initial meeting, including the 45th.

“Floyd Mayweather is being beaten up badly through ten rounds by Marcos Maidana. But announcers say it is even. Two rounds left,” witnessed Trump.

As the scorecards read 117-111, 116-112, and 114-114, Trump added: “No way! Judges say Mayweather won. An investigation should take place. Fix?”

In addition, Maidana launched an ill-fated comeback to the sport in 2020. He announced a clash with kickboxing legend Jorge Acero Cali.

Sadly, Cali passed away before the pair could ever share a ring. But before he did, Cali told WBN that he backed Maidana in a rematch with Floyd.

“Maidana is still only 36 years old [at the time]. He can definitely come back [to full-time professional boxing]. He could even say to improve his level.

“I know he would believe that if he had a new fight with Floyd, Marcos could win with no doubts this time.

“We all saw the first fight and think he won it. That’s why there was that second one where Floyd proved to be the undisputed number one.”

The debate of Mayweather vs Maidana will rage on, as will Floyd vs Jose Luis Castillo and Oscar De La Hoya. Floyd only had to look at his record to see how his record looked when the dust settled.

Regarding the tooth debate, we will never know. Denials without proof hold no foundation.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.