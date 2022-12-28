Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter.

“Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.

Gervonta Davis arrested

Taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale, Parkland, Florida, Davis had a court date scheduled for Wednesday, according to jail records at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baltimore native is already looking at a long jail stretch for a hit-and-run incident. A plea bargain where Davis would face no prison was rejected earlier this year.

Add the latest misdemeanor to the long list on his rap sheet. It doesn’t seem viable that his career will continue without a break.

If he isn’t sent behind bars in February, several other scrapes could eventually add up and see Davis put away.

Tuesday’s arrest is yet another example of the self-destruct button Davis has in his hands at all times and tends to push at the precisely wrong moment.

Davis seems to get himself in trouble when fights are close. There’s an emerging pattern for the former Floyd Mayweather fighter.

Davis vs Garcia

For now, his battle against Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington remains on. However, a statement is expected from Premier Boxing Champions in the wake of developments.

Further details on what the December 26th domestic violence charge means for Davis will be forthcoming.

The former world title holder is yet to comment on the situation after becoming embroiled in a Twitter spat with Ivan Redkach over Christmas.

As WBN reported earlier, Redkach taunted Davis with a duck hoodie that eventually gained over nine million views.

Davis responded by posting an old clip of their gym sparring session.

Redkach faces four weight classes champion, Adrien Broner, in February and would have hoped to be in the frame for Davis at some point this year.

The way things are going for the Pound for Pound star, there are no guarantees that Gervonta Davis will avoid jail time in 2023.

