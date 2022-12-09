Exclusive: A fight with Manny Pacquiao was in GGG’s career plan

Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin longed for fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during the height of his powers.

As WBN reported on many occasions, GGG was up for the challenge of boiling down to 154 and battling the generational pair.

Former Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez, who took the Kazakh puncher to the top of the sport, spoke to World Boxing News about the possibility.

Having split with Golovkin at the time, Sanchez revealed his thoughts on how the fight would have gone down.

Freddie Roach had already named Golovkin a potential opponent after Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman in what was labeled a tongue-in-cheek remark. Despite this, interest spiked in a possible battle between the pair of legends at a compromised weight of 154 pounds.

Sanchez confirmed to WBN in the past that Golovkin could make super-welterweight if he pushed himself hard.

That task may have become far more complex as Golovkin approached his forties.

Golovkin vs Pacquiao

Nonetheless, WBN put it to Sanchez, who outlined the pros and cons of Golovkin if he ever tried to boil down to face Pacquiao.

“Manny Pacquiao is at the point where he does not need any of the young champions, so that is a big step,” Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think it would be difficult to make the weight comfortable. And if there is a rehydration limit, that makes it more difficult for Golovkin.

“Having to drain himself to make 154. Plus, being exhausted and sluggish because of weight loss, could that be a problem with Manny’s hand speed?

“Manny Pacquiao is a small fighter. I believe he started as a flyweight so that the size difference would make a difference.

“I see Manny having his moments early in the fight, but Gennadiy Golovkin is no Margarito. Golovkin will hurt Manny.”

Abel Sanchez

Asked what he thought of Pacquiao’s victory over Keith Thurman, Sanchez replied: “I think Thurman has not developed or done what was expected of him.

“Manny is still an excellent fighter, even at his advanced age. His hand speed and experience will be problematic for most welterweights worldwide.”

Splitting in 2019, the situation between Sanchez and Golovkin ended on a rather sour note. The pair won several titles together and worked in tandem at The Summit Gym perfectly until they parted company.

Many saw it as a match made in heaven. Golovkin has since linked up with Johnathon Banks, regaining the unified world middleweight crown last October.

