Butt-cheek tattooed former heavyweight champ active on OnlyFans

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has become the latest boxer to be active on the OnlyFans paid subscription channel.

The WBC-rated contender, currently linked with a final eliminator against Deontay Wilder, signed up in September but got a shout-out from OnlyFans on social media.

They’ve since deleted the tweet in an unknown move. However, Ruiz is active on the site and has yet to charge a subscription fee.

The website sponsored him for his latest fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr – OnlyFans

Despite fans asking whether his butt-cheek tattoo will be on display, Ruiz revealed his post plans.

“Get ready for Behind The Scenes content from my fight against Luis Ortiz and all my future fights,” said Ruiz.

“As well as boxing training tips, my daily activities, live Q and A’s, and a lot more dope content. You definitely do not want to miss out.”

Ruiz went on to defeat Ortiz but kept the channel active and free for his fans. He also shared the process of getting his tattoo last month.

“The Destroyer” extended his body ink as he went all out with his tattooed body. The Mexican-American included his butt cheeks as part of a mass design on his back.

He had no problem posting an image of the finished product.

Derek Chisora opened his Onlyfans just a few days before challenging Tyson Fury for the heavyweight title. However, Adrien Broner deleted his when signing a deal with Black Prime.

Former heavyweight champion

“The Destroyer” – who won the unified world titles when blasting Anthony Joshua out in New York, enjoys a lavish lifestyle after two huge paydays.

Stepping in to face Joshua at the last minute after Jarrell Miller tested positive for banned substances, Ruiz earned a lucrative rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Ruiz bought a house and many, many cars. He topped it off by tattooing most of the back portion of his body.

Getting his butt done had to be painful, though. Tattoos take a few days to heal and can sting for long periods. Ruiz would have also had to apply antiseptic cream to the area regularly.

Losing his belts to AJ in their return, Ruiz fought twice this year. He beat Chris Arreola after picking himself off the canvas and out-pointed Ortiz in Los Angeles.

Wilder should be next if the American cannot seal a clash with Anthony Joshua by the end of the year. Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel recently told World Boxing News that if AJ refuses to accept their challenge, the Ruiz fight is on.

It’s hoped Wilder vs Ruiz could happen on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.