Adrien Broner releases first explicit video, reveals OnlyFans price plan

January 6th, 2022

Adrien Broner hit OnlyFans with a bang this week after joining the paid content platform ahead of a return to the boxing ring.

‘The Problem’ posted his first explicit clip after revealing the pricing plan of $50 per month for fans to join.

Broner caused shockwaves in the sport when confirming his OnlyFans was up and running just weeks on from an extortion episode.

A woman vowed to make intimate photos of Broner public if the former world champion didn’t pay money to the blackmailer. Broner refused before himself deciding to post and charge for the privilege.

Despite stating his desire to make a comeback to boxing after a year away, Broner seems to have his mind occupied elsewhere.

Whether the sport will still be at the forefront of his mind if his OnlyFans account takes off is anybody’s guess moving forward.

ADRIEN BRONER CROSSROADS

Broner has fought 39 times during his tenure, winning 34 of those contests. However, he’s won just once in the last four years and has only appeared three times since July 2017.

Outside troubles, brushes with the law, and a wild lifestyle led Broner to this point. It looks like a crossroads that could signal the end of his time trading punches.

Of course, Broner is ‘About Billions’ and will always be open to offers. But having made public his desire to fight, Broner has turned down all offers so far.

The days of the 32-year-old commanding vast sums of money for fight events are long gone. Over the past few weeks, two offers came only from old foe Jessie Vargas and Brit contender Conor Benn.

Neither of those bouts would seemingly provide Broner with the purse he expects despite his poor form.

It remains a mystery which way Broner will go if his OnlyFans takes off.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

