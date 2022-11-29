Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse

The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022.

Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.

Deontay Wilder’s brother Marsellos Wilder

The younger sibling of former heavyweight champion Deontay, Marsellos Wilder, had signed to fight Cleveland Billingsly III. Billingsly was a 3-7 also-ran.

Despite the announcement, the fight didn’t happen. Marsellos was due to compete on the back of the third loss in eight bouts in March.

It was initially thought his boxing career was over when 6-13 Eric Abraham defeated Wilder on points two and a half years after Justin Long wiped him out.

ProBox TV moved quickly to secure Wilder to boost their early subscriber numbers. But they’ve seemingly been unable to get Wilder in the ring.

The last time Marsellos posted anything of himself training for a boxing fight was September 20. It’s unlikely he will return in 2022.

ProBox was founded by Garry Jonas, previously the founder and CEO of Iron Mike Productions. He worked alongside Mike Tyson in partnership before joining forces with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi.

Upon launch, the company said: “ProBox’s mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport, all for a nominal monthly fee of $1.99.”

Marsellos had been sparring with his Deontay before his tenure in the sport hit the skids again. ProBox may still hold his signature. However, WBN was unable to confirm this at the time of writing.

ProBox TV deal

ProBox TV continues attempting to change the game with an honest approach.

“The sport of boxing in its current state is underachieving, as witnessed by the decline of the sport’s audience and comparative popularity of the UFC,” said Jonas.

“Our goal is to deliver boxing fans what they want: better content and pricing.

“Fans have been without a ‘boxing channel’ that is 100% dedicated to the sport and ensures consistent, high-quality content.

“With the introduction of ProBox, we are demonstrating our dedication to solving these issues on an unprecedented global scale.”

Roy Jones Jr added: “Real boxing fans gotta check out ProBox. Our events feature top, high-action prospects and contenders worldwide that fight.

“With me, Juan, Tarver, and Paulie all ringside calling the action and then taking fans behind the scenes, subscribers of ProBox can expect a whole new experience watching and following the sport.”

“We are dedicated to the fans’ best interests. So our philosophy with quality control is simple: only good fighters in great fights,” added Jonas.

“Runners, holders, and strictly low-volume punchers are not welcome at ProBox. We demand evenly-matched action fights.

“We insist on offering this high-quality content to boxing’s millions of fans worldwide for a nominal monthly price that is affordable.”

About ProBox

Through the ProBox app and website (www.ProBoxTV.com), subscribers can stream evenly matched, high-action live boxing events. They can access a wide range of premium supporting content.

ProBox’s live content menu initially includes Future Stars (or prospects). Also, a Contenders series and one-off premiere and championship-level events.

ProBox’s supporting content library will initially offer podcasts, news, talk shows, and ProBox Originals. This includes behind-the-scenes and ‘in the gym’ content, plus documentaries and other productions at ProBox’s studios in Tampa, Florida.

All ProBox’s live and supporting content will feature commentary from the company’s founders: Roy Jones, Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi.

As part of the company’s dedication to the fans, ProBox has designed its business model to ensure the highest quality product for the lowest possible cost to the consumer.

Rather than a traditional, over-priced pay-per-view model, ProBox leverages a monthly subscription model with a price point of $1.99.

