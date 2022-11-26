George Groves weight gain and hair transplant discombobulates

Former world boxing champion George Groves caused a stir once again this weekend in an appearance on Channel 5 analyzing Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell.

The “Saint” has greatly altered his appearance since his days of fighting Carl Froch in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. His exploits years later in reaching the World Boxing Super Series final and losing to Callum Smith are also noted.

But since hanging up his gloves, Groves has put on weight and visited the Farjo Clinic for a new nest upon his head.

The whole ensemble still makes waves each time he graces screens in the United Kingdom.

George Groves hair transplant

“George Groves’ hair is strangely discombobulating,” said one commenter. Another added: “I’m a massive fan of Groves and his blatant retirement hair transplant and weight gain.”

Others said: “George Groves’ hair looks better every time I see him. What’s going on with George Groves’ hair?

“George Groves’ hair has got to be up there with the greatest comebacks ever. The mop of hair on George Groves, where the fuck did that come from?

George Groves. The only man to have a hair transplant and still have a receding hairline.”

Fans of Groves defended him against trolls by stating: “George Groves gettin’ it from unfit saddle sniffers about his weight gain after retirement even though he’d spark them all in the blink of an eye. The irony.

“Everyone pelting George Groves weight gain. Even though he hasn’t boxed for two years, he would bulldoze you in about four seconds if he wanted to.”

The place that helped Groves maintain his barnet was mentioned by the man when he first acknowledged his transplant.

“Loads of fun on Chanel 5 tonight with the guys covering Hennessy’s show,” he said at Pitters vs Sugden.

“And for those asking, I like to reinvent myself every few years like Madonna. It’s not a [hairpiece]. I grew it myself.”

Farjo Clinic

Farjo Clinic boasts one of the most exclusive clientele on the British Isles. Their website offers an insight into what clients can expect.

“The Farjo Hair Institute is one of the World’s premier centers of excellence. One of the most respected brands in hair transplant surgery around the globe.

“Our medical practice uniquely combines hair transplant surgery, hair loss medicine, hair scientific research, and hair restoration education.

“Our highly awarded doctors are amongst the most scientifically published in the world in this field.”

Other boxers to get their hair done include James DeGale, Carl Froch, and Conor Benn [beard].

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.