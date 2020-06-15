Conor Benn shows off beard transplant, Eddie Hearn predicts ‘Trump comb over’ is next

British Hair Clinic

Promoter Eddie Hearn had a cheeky laugh at the expense of Conor Benn as the undefeated welterweight displayed the results of a beard transplant.

Firstly, Benn showed off his stunning transformation. It comes six months since undergoing beard FUE hair transplant surgery at the British Hair Clinic in November 2019.

The WBA Continental Welterweight Boxing Champion had previously rated his beard a miserly 3/10 prior to surgery is now absolutely delighted that he has got the look he had always wanted.

To most men, growing facial hair is not an issue. Some men however do struggle to grow facial hair beyond a goatee or may have patchy beards.

Dr. Zabeeh, Conor’s beard hair transplant surgeon said that ‘many men are unable to grow a full beard. Some men can only grow partial beards with visible patches.

This can be due to a number of reasons including genetic, medical conditions and lifestyle factors such as stress can cause incomplete and patchy beards.’

Conor Benn aka The Destroyer, son of boxing legend Nigel Benn wanted the ‘best beard hair transplant so he could look more menacing. In and out of the ring’.

Dr. Zabeeh added that ‘Conor’s beard is still only at the halfway stage in terms of growth and maturation.

Over the coming months, we expect the beard hair to get stronger and thicker. Full results normally take 12 months or longer.

The fact that Conor Benn is a young, fit professional would have helped him to get his amazing results much sooner’.

CONOR BENN TRUMP

Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn who’s Matchroom Boxing headquarters are just down the road from the British Hair Clinic in Brentwood, Essex was very impressed with Conor Benn’s beard transplant.

He mentioned to Pound4Pound Podcast that Conor has now got a ‘great beard’. And that ‘he has the full gear on’.

Furthermore, he added that ‘100% he will get his barnet done. At the moment he is having to some crafty combing. When the wind blows, he has a little bit of a Donald Trump going on’, referring to the famous Donald Trump hair combover.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benn, in a video posted by the BHC YouTube channel, asked his followers to rate his new beard. He said I know it’s a 10/10, signaling with a double five-finger gesture.







Conor Benn is one of many sportsmen and celebrities who have visited the BHC to seek help with their hair loss. Hair loss can affect confidence and self-esteem.

The British Hair Clinic recommends that anybody who has been affected by hair loss issues should speak to a hair loss specialist before deciding to have any treatment or surgery.

For further information about hair loss. Plus he different treatment options available, the British Hair Clinic has specialists that can help answer your questions.

T: 01277 227766 | www.britishhairclinic.com | @britishhairclinic – Instagram