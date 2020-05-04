George Groves looks much different to fighter version since retirement

WBN Staff

WBN received a photo of former world super-middleweight champion George Groves and had to do a double-take when scanning the picture.

Filed out, with far more hair and a clean-shaven beardless face, Groves looks almost unrecognizable to the fighter version of himself.

Retiring in 2018 at the tender age of 30, ‘The Saint’ was largely praised for his decision on the back of a career full of battles.

Now, with his gloves firmly hung up, Groves is enjoying being on the other side of the fence in his role on several media platforms.

Making appearances on Sky Sports, talkSPORT, and others, the Hammersmith man is a regular on the scene for fans to enjoy.

But it’s his new look which is causing a stir. It’s a far cry from his mean and moody look as a warmonger.

Groves has hit the headlines on more than one occasion of late. Whether in his assessment of YouTube Boxing, arguing with Carl Frampton to praising youth projects, Groves is a firm fixture in the sport he loves.

On YouTube Boxing, Groves said: “It’s horrific. It’s abysmal and it makes my skin crawl,” Groves told After The Bell.

“I could get on board with the entertainment value but why is it called professional boxing? It’s so demeaning.

“How do you distinguish between (a 1-0-0 YouTuber) and Demetrius Andrade? They’re both professional boxers. Both undefeated.”







GEORGE GROVES on FRAMPTON

In his public spat with Frampton, Groves held nothing back whatsoever.

“I just saw Carl Frampton suggesting in an interview with Callum Smith that I quit (in their World Boxing Super Series Final),” said Groves.

“If you’ve got something to say half-pint then say it to me. You jealous little c***. You know f*** all about me, and f*** all about what it took to even make it to that fight.

“I’m not going to let little haters like you diminish my career. Research my career. See what I overcame. Try and find ‘quit’ in me.”

As for his work in the community, Groves is a respected and giving member of society. He even donated gloves from a world title fight to the Grenfell Fire Fund, a place close to his heart.

Groves, along with old rival James DeGale, spent time honing their skills at the boxing club based on the grounds of the fateful building.

GEORGE GROVES RECORD:

FIGHTS: 32

WINS: 28

LOSSES: 4

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 20