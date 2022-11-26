LIVE: Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin: Results from London, UK

World Boxing News provides results from London in the United Kingdom as Dillian Whyte faces Jermaine Franklin at heavyweight.

Whyte will face undefeated American contender Franklin on his anticipated return to the ring at the OVO Arena, Wembley.

‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium in April.

He will take on Michigan’s Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs), knowing another loss spells the end of his career at the top level.

Opponent Franklin is unbeaten in 21 fights since joining the professional ranks in April 2015.

The undercard sees fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) clash with Nantwich’s Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant British heavyweight title.

Former WBA light heavyweight world title challenger Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) takes on Latvian warrior Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) in an exciting match-up at 175 lbs.

Derby’s Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) challenges Mexico’s Magali Rodriguez (20-6-2, 9 KOs) for her WBC Silver super-lightweight title.

Dillian Whyte vs Franklin results

George Liddard made light work of Nikola Matic as the Billericay man claimed victory on his pro debut. Matic went down in the second and didn’t want to continue despite the Bosnian getting to his feet.

In the opener, Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight protege Thomas Carty took out Ukranian also-ran Pvavlo Krolenko in five rounds. Carty is now 4-0.

Remaining bouts

6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

MARK DICKINSON 11st 10lbs v GIDEON ONYENANI 11st 9lbs

(West Rainton, England) (Chatham, England)

8 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

CHEAVON CLARKE 14st 3lbs v JOSE GREGORIO ULRICH 13st 13lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Maria Juana, Argentina)

10 x 2 mins WBC International Super-Lightweight Title

SANDY RYAN 9st 13lbs v ANAHI ESTER SANCHEZ 9st 12lbs

(Derby, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

6 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

PAT MCCORMACK 10st 12lbs v CHRISTIAN NICOLAS ANDINO 10st 6lbs

(Sunderland, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

12 x 3 mins vacant British Heavyweight Title

FABIO WARDLEY 17st 2lbs v NATHAN GORMAN 19st 5lbs

(Ipswich, England) (Nantwich, England)

12 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

DILLIAN WHYTE 17st 13lbs v JERMAINE FRANKLIN 18st 5lbs

(Brixton, England) (Saginaw, USA)

