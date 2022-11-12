Legend Floyd Mayweather rips Jake Paul’s entire boxing career

Floyd Mayweather spoke the words about Jake Paul that many boxing fans have wanted in the open and said by a leading name in the sport.

Far too many people with a certain level of voice in boxing are throwing their weight behind a faux career.

Mayweather certainly isn’t one of them. Telling it how it is, “Money” stated that Jake Paul is one loss from a disaster.

And should that inevitable defeat come soon, true boxing fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Showtime deal experiment dies.

Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul

As he prepares to fight an exhibition, which is basically what Paul does and calls it a professional career, Mayweather said: “Well, once again, we’ve spoken about that,” when asked about a potential Mayweather vs Paul clash.

“You gotta do your homework. A lot of media outlets don’t do their homework. He was doing a podcast one time when they asked him about fighting me.

“See, a lot of times when you say a certain thing, you don’t really want what you say you want.

“I mean, he’s doing good for what he’s doing. You know, like I said, for what he’s doing.

“But Jake Paul’s got problems right here,” he added, pointing to Tommy Fury.

“Like I said, he’s doing good for what he’s doing. “It is what it is. It’s just a lot of talk.”

It will be over

On what will happen when Paul faces any fighter with a half-decent skillset, Mayweather concluded: “It’s different when you’re at the highest level.

“Once he gets in there with a real fighter that can really fight, it’s going to be over. So he has to be able to enjoy it while he can.

“Is he doing good? Absolutely, for who he’s fighting – guys that are 50, 40.

“Does he wanna fight me? Of course, because I’m almost 50 years old. So, of course, he wants to fight me.”

World Boxing News has already predicted that Paul will leave boxing once exposed. But for now, he can enjoy beating Tyron Woodley and his most recent opponent Anderson Silva.

The YouTuber and former Disney kid star dropped Silva with a debatable right hand before getting a thin unanimous decision at the Desert Diamond Arena. It was Paul’s first fight of the year after several cancellations.

Boxing circus

Quotes on becoming a world champion are simply hyping from Paul, who knows full well that he’s never going anywhere near a genuine title belt.

Nate Diaz is likely to be Paul’s next bout before Fury possibly gets his moment to end the circus. However, Fury has yet to prove he can cut it above a novice level.

MMA fighters are not cutting it with the fans, who are talking with their paychecks and not buying the Pay Per Views.

If Paul wants to call himself a real boxer, then he should be fighting boxers.

Only then will the haters and doubters give him any kudos for his ability to get fit in the gym.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Meanwhile, tickets are still available for Mayweather’s clash with Deji on Sunday. The American boxer and former welterweight king continues to downgrade from his exhibition against Conor McGregor in 2017.

The Michigan man who defeated Miguel Cotto and Manny Pacquiao, plus claimed an Olympic bronze medal, keeps his show on the road in Dubai.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

