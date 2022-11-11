Ring 8 Award winners set, Christy Martin and Katie Taylor honored

The award recipients list for the 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by celebrated honorees Christy Martin, Boxing Legends Award winner, and Boxer of the Year Katie Taylor, has been officially announced.

The Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 11, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Martin is a women’s boxing pioneer who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, while Taylor won an Olympic gold medal representing Ireland in 2012, as well as the reigning World unified lightweight champion.

“Our main event this year focuses on women’s boxing,” veteran Ring 8 President Bob Duffy said.

“Today, women boxers are just as entertaining as men. We are honoring two of the greatest, Christy Martin and Katie Taylor. Katie and Amanda Serrano sold out Madison Square Garden and Christy fought there in 2001.

“She was the first woman boxer signed by Don King and he promoted her for years. They’ve helped women’s boxing get to where it is today.

“We do this every year to remember the people who have given so much to local boxing and give them an award to let them know we appreciate them.

“This may be the first time some have been honored for their accomplishments that have enhanced boxing in New York. We’re topping off our awards ceremony this year with two international stars, Christy and Katie.”

A complete list of 2022 Ring 8 honorees is below:

2022 RING 8 AWARD WINNERS

Boxing Legend: Christy Martin

Boxer of the Year: Katie Taylor

Prospect of the Year: Cesar Francis

Humanitarian Award: Jeanette Salazar

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Ron Borges

Long & Meritorious Service Award: Ed Post

Uncrowned Champion Award: Kevin Moley

Trainer of the Year: Aureliano Sosa

Professional Official of the Year: Ricky Gonzalez

Amateur Official of the Year: Deni Auclair

Good Guy Award: Michael “Mickey” Pickford

Budd Schulberg Award: Dave Schuster

Patrick Day Sports Achievement Award: Timothy Mertens

Tickets are $150.00 and include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sellout, and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Part of the proceeds will go to the AAIB Scholarship Fund.