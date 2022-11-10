Conor Benn: WBC rating rejected, WBO sets suspension deadline

Conor Benn is no longer part of the WBC rankings and could be suspended from the WBO rating system within the next two weeks.

In the course of 48 hours, Benn’s hopes of making a successful challenge for a world welterweight title diminished considerably.

Conor Benn’s WBC ranking request

The drama began on Tuesday when promoters Matchroom Boxing requested for Benn to be placed back in the WBC rankings.

Standing up during the World Boxing Council 60th Convention rating marathon, Matchroom saw their bid turned down. Within 24 hours, things have gotten worse for the Briton.

The World Boxing Organization then issued Benn with a ten-day notice to “show cause” that he’s a clean athlete before removing the fighter from their ratings.

A lengthy ruling outlined the WBO’s request for Benn to comply following two failed drug tests in 2022.

It read:

Please be advised that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, news outlets reported that the above-referenced participant produced an adverse finding for “Clomifene,” a substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list.

According to the articles, the test was apparently conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

In light of the foregoing, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) issued a public statement2 whereby it resolved that the Conor Benn/Chris Eubank, Jr. bout scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.

Eubank Jr fight

Consequently, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Benn/Eubank Jr. bout was postponed.

Thereafter, the “BBBofC” issued another statement dated Friday, October 14, 20223, referring to their previous statement.

As well as advising that the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Agency had launched an investigation in relation to Mr. Benn and that the Board would release further details in relation to this matter when appropriate.

Whereas on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Board issued another statement4 informing that per a notice dated Sunday, October 17, 2022, Mr. Benn was called by the “BBBofC” to attend a hearing to deal with the allegations of misconduct pursuant to Rule 25.1.1. The hearing took place on Friday, October 21, 2022.

On the morning of the hearing, Mr. Benn voluntarily relinquished his license with the Board. Furthermore, the Board indicated that in accordance with its governing rules, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr. Benn was legally represented.

The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Benn were upheld.

Lastly, on Friday, October 28, 2022, news outlets reported that Mr. Benn revealed having failed two voluntary tests administered by “VADA” before his scheduled bout against Eubank Jr.

Conversely, Section 19 of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests triggers when a WBO Participant has tested positive for an illegal or any performance enhancing drug.

WBO rating suspension

In relevant, the provision states as follows:

If any WBO Participant, including WBO World and Regional Champion (s), fails to comply with his contractual obligation to fight in any WBO Championship Contest without justifiable cause or is determined by a Host Commission, a licensing commission, or otherwise has tested positive for an illegal or any performance-enhancing drug or fails to inform the WBO of any medical condition, impairment or any other circumstance which jeopardizes his participation in a WBO World Championship Contest.

Or if a WBO Participant or any of his team members misleads, attempts to mislead or petitions a local boxing commission to illegally or incorrectly license said WBO Participant, the Committee may recommend to the WBO President and to the Executive Committee that the fighter be stripped of the title and that the title be declared vacant, or take any action to deem proper, equitable and just against the WBO Participant in accordance with these regulations.

Therefore, based on the foregoing facts, circumstances, and the governing provision, Mr. Benn is hereby ordered to show cause within the next 10-days upon issuance of this notice as to why the WBO Ratings Committee should not suspend his rating position in the Welterweight Division.

Failure to comply with this order will constitute a waiver of all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contest.

Conor Benn Ruling

Lastly, the WBO reserves the right to issue any further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO rules, including, but not limited to, rendering all rulings necessary to serve the best interests in the sport of professional boxing, including those in the

WBO. Welterweight Division.

Benn is now facing boxing obscurity unless he can prove his innocence in this case. The WBA and IBF may not be far behind in creating their own exile for Conor Benn.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.