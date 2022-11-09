Dear Floyd Mayweather, please don’t fight a YouTuber – Part 2

Former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather is no longer competing professionally, but that doesn’t stop the exhibitions rolling in.

Mayweather is now gearing up to fight a non-boxer named Deji, who will only be known to those under 30 and kids who regularly sit in their bedrooms watching prank videos.

In 2020, World Boxing News wrote an article begging Mayweather not to harm his legacy by sharing a ring with Logan Paul. That draw still haunts Mayweather today.

Carrying the now WWE star the full distance, literally at one point, Mayweather put the first blemish on his record before the 1996 Olympics.

Walking away with a bronze medal, Mayweather would never taste defeat again in his career.

Floyd Mayweather vs A YouTuber

Now, against Deji, Mayweather is riding into a no-win situation. If he loses or is held to a stalemate again, his reputation diminishes with the younger crowd.

The newer fans, who got into the sport after YouTubers decided to exploit their millions of followers in the ring, will forever state that Mayweather was not as good simply due to not beating these pretenders in his forties.

You only have to look at social media to see the faux boxing fans who state Mayweather lost to Paul to know that it isn’t worth it. “Money” should stick to facing combat stars solely to keep that kind of attention to a minimum.

Legacy

It’s getting to the point where only those over thirty know the true Floyd Mayweather legacy and the mass of world champions he defeated.

Winning Fighter of the Decade, despite only competing for half of those years between 2010 and 2020, should tell its own story.

Mayweather beat Miguel Cotto [before jail], Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana [twice], and Manny Pacquiao, among others.

He fought them between welterweight and super-welterweight. Floyd also held unified titles in both divisions simultaneously.

The American boxer earned a billion dollars in prize money after adding a clash with Conor McGregor in 2017.

Mayweather vs Deji tickets

Now, the Michigan-born superstar is still trying to sell tickets for a circus fight against a YouTuber with days to go until the bout.

It’s a shame how things how gone down for one of the greatest boxers who ever laced a pair of gloves.

As Ricky Hatton recently asked WBN, does Floyd Mayweather need the money?

It certainly is a valid question from The Hitman. Especially with the talk of being defeated by a YouTuber the last time.

Facing Deji can only be a bad thing apart from the money. Therefore, that must be all Mayweather cares about now. His legacy can only be harmed for future generations the more he fights against these no-marks.

This era of the social media boom will pass on to the next. We know this as there aren’t many fans who learn about the sport anymore.

They get their information from YouTube.

If that’s the case for Mayweather, YouTube fans will remember him for being a pro boxer who lost to Logan Paul. Whatever happens this weekend in Dubai will only add to that.

Dear Floyd Mayweather, please stop fighting YouTubers.

