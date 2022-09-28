Mayweather vs Deji tickets for Nov 13 on offer at reasonable prices

Mayweather vs Deji tickets went on sale for November 13 in Dubai on Wednesday and are surprisingly reasonably priced.

It’s a far shake for the fans who want to witness the great 50-0 superstar before he finally walks away from the sport for good.

Mayweather vs Deji tickets

Despite previous Middle Eastern events featuring boxing legend Floyd Mayweather seeing ringside tickets sell for up to $10,000, the Deji fight has a top value of just over $2,000.

The lowest prices are $95, with a middle range leading up to those positions closer to the action.

The pair meet in an exhibition just six weeks after Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in Japan. Floyd’s latest bout is said to have netted him a cool seven-figure paycheck.

In Dubai, the five-weight world champion can expect to earn more for his trouble. Fighting in two contests back-to-back within months is a lucrative business for the fighter-turned-promoter.

Having previously fought Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Tenshin Nasukawa, Don Moore, and Mikuru Asakura, Deji will be Mayweather’s sixth bout since his last competitive encounter.

Beating Andre Berto on the famous Las Vegas strip in the United States in September 2015 was considered the final challenge for the 45-year-old former boxer.

Mayweather’s team has assured “Money” the right PPV opportunities at the right time to preserve his presence in a boxing ring for the longest time possible.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji information

Global Titans are coming to the Coca-Cola Arena with a private weigh-in event on November 12 and fight night on November 13.

The event will see titans from the boxing world and superstar entertainers meet to create an unforgettable spectacle.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather commented on his upcoming appearance.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai.

“Global Titans will give fans an unrivaled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city.

“I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me. They gave back so much to the sport I love.”

Global YouTube boxing star Deji Olatunji commented on his upcoming match against Mayweather.

“Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity.

“It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great ‘Floyd Mayweather.” This is going to be fun!”

Authorized Ticket Sellers: Coca-Cola Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets for Mayweather vs Deji HERE.

