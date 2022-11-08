Troy Williamson vs Josh Kelly undercard set for Dec 2

Aaron Chalmers (1-0) and huge Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) feature alongside North-East’s rising stars on the epic card headlined by the British Super Welterweight Championship between Darlington’s Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs) and Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) on Friday December 2 at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, live on Channel 5.

This monumental North-East night of action includes hometown favourite Aaron Chalmers (1-0) on the bill as he makes his Newcastle boxing debut on his second professional fight.

The former Geordie Shore star and MMA fighter came through his first fight against Alexander Zeledon in Liverpool on June 17, and looks to build on the experiences of that points win in front of his home crowd.

Chalmers will be one of the many talented fighters who command huge support in the North-East, as he enters the squared-circle once more. With the cobwebs dusted off, and the pressure of his debut handled with, it is an ideal opportunity for Chalmers to produce a calculated performance now he is accustomed to fight nights in professional boxing.

Standing in the way of his fairy-tale win is “Rocky” Ryan Broten (0-1). Broten was involved in an all or nothing encounter with the undefeated Paddy Lacey on his pro debut as fight-ending shots were thrown from the very beginning. Broten will now be looking to upset the home crowd as he takes on the former reality star and Geordie favourite, but Chalmers believes a more complete performance will see him do the job.

“The debut got the ball rolling with things, and to come through it with the win and no damage taken was something I’m obviously pleased with,” said Chalmers. “I kept my head and remained calm, but i know what level I can box at, and this huge Newcastle card is my chance to show my progression in the ring.”

“The fans can expect me to come into this calculated yet ready to end things when the opportunity presents itself. I’ve never been the fighter to let things go the distance, and if I can get a knockout win in Newcastle then both me and the fans will be happy people.”

“Newcastle is where i made my name, it’s the place that moulded me into who I am. I know the people, I’m one of the people, and the fans are going to blow the rough off the place.”

Big hitting Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris is on the hunt for a third first-round KO win in a row when he takes on Jiri Surmaj over six rounds. Harris put Mait Metsis down twice in the opening round, before ending proceedings in the first round of the fight in Newcastle on April 2. The same destructive formula worked again two months later in Liverpool when Harris produced more magic by flattening Pawel Strykowski with a trademark poleaxing punch.

Standing in the way of the Coventry man’s hat-trick is Surmaj, the hard-hitting Czech Republican who has had an active year claiming two stoppage wins and a split decision victory throughout this calendar year. It will have to be more highlight-reel stuff from Harris as he looks to continue making statements and become the first man to stop Surmaj.

“Newcastle is going to be a massive night of boxing, especially for me,” said Harris. “It’s a step up in competition, but I’ve been stepping up in the gym every single time I enter it. There’s some viral knockouts on my record already, and i’m still young, so just wait and see what the future holds for me.”

Darlington’s Ben Marksby (5-0) can continue his undefeated streak at Super Lightweight when he makes it back-to-back appearances in the North-East. A rising star who continues to add numbers to his loyal following, Marksby faced off against the resilient Rustem Fatkhullin in Newcaslte on July 30 this year where he produced a flawless points win, claiming every round. Marksby has a tendency to target supremacy in each round of his fights as he is impressively yet to drop a round in his career having claimed all 22 of the rounds he has competed in.

The 23-year-old has rightfully earned the title as one of the North-East’s rising stars, and the Super Lightweight could yet add another accolade to his professional career if he claims his first professional stoppage against former African boxing champion Olaide Fijabi (16-5, 8 KOs). Fijabi is a dangerous Nigerian fighter, whose recent losses have only come in the way of talented opposition like the undefeated Jack Rafferty and the talented James Moorcroft.

Fijabi also competed in a tremendous battle with Tom Farrell on June 17, 2022, narrowly losing on the scorecards, 58-57, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. The dangerous African power-puncher will hope the North-East can host his second win of 2022 however, having claimed his first win by beating Temitope Agboola by unanimous decision in his home country of Nigeria.

“I can’t wait to perform on another big event like this, it just gives me the chance to continue making my name and show the boxing fans i’m a man on a mission,” said Darlington’s Marksby.

“I’m still very young for a boxer, but i know it’ll take blood, sweat and tears throughout every part of my career to reach levels i know i’m destined to reach. I’m coming to put on another display, and i can guarantee the Utilita Arena will be getting their money’s worth.”

Norway’s former world champion, Katharina Thanderz (14-1, 2 KOs) looks to put herself back into title contention with a big win against someone who has shared the ring with multiple world champions, Hungary’s Edina Kiss (15-16, 9 KOs). Thanderz had a blistering start to life as professional as she went unbeaten for over three years and across 13 fights, winning the vacant European Super-Featherweight, the WBC International Lightweight and the European female lightweight titles.

She achieved world honours on November 16, 2019, when she moved to 13-0 against Danila Ramos and won the vacant WBC Interim Super-Featherweight title. This set Thanderz up for a star-studded clash with Britain’s Terri Harper, where the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight titles would be put on the line. The fight went all the way to the depths in a tremendous female war with Harper claiming the win in the ninth round.

Immediately bouncing back, Thanderz showed her dominance with a six-round decision win on May 13, 2022, in London, and now looks to make another statement to get a shot at reclaiming world titles once more against the heavy-hitting Edina Kiss. Kiss fights for the second time in England, and for the first time in the North-East.

The nine knockouts on the record of Kiss will keep Thanderz’s wits about her throughout the contest. Alongside her power, Kiss’s experience will be another tool in her arsenal having fought former world champion Amanda Serrano twice, as well as the likes of Maureen Shea, Sophie Alisch and Shannon O’Connell.

“I’ve never been to Newcastle before, but I always feel excited about fighting in the UK. The boxing fans are always very supportive,” said Thanderz.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting Edina Kiss in the ring, she’s a warrior that has fought with many fantastic fighters and I can’t wait to put on a great performance on December 2.”

“I want to fight for a world title again, and that means fighting the best possible opposition.”

Jordan Barker-Porter (5-1, 1 KO) returns to Newcastle as she looks to make it five-straight wins in a row. The 28-year-old Lightweight starred in her last bout at the Vertu Motors arena in Newcastle on July 30 where she stopped Bec Connelly in round five during an all-British battle. Barker-Porter steps up in competition once more as she pursues Lightweight title opportunities; Sheila Martinez (3-3, 1 KO) will look to halt any chances of that on December 3 at the Utilita Arena.

The hungry 24-year-old Spaniard could claim a statement win if she can overcome Barker-Porter in her own back yard and with an equal amount of stoppages on their professional records, Barker-Porter will have to be wary of Martinez’s energy. The Spanish lightweight will be feeling confident off the back of dominating in an eight-round fight against Eva Cantos back in July, as well as claiming her first stoppage victory in March of this year. Barker-Porter is undeterred about the task at hand and knows her skillset and support will see her over the line.

“A victory against Martinez will make it five wins in a row for me and continues moving me closer to lightweight honours. She’s got stopping power, she’s young, and she’ll want to come and try and take my moment” said Barker-Porter.

“Newcastle is my home, I am proud to be representing the North-East. I know with the crowd behind me, I’ll have more than enough on the night to get the people off their seats and my hand raised.”

Also featuring on the card is 24-year-old Super Welterweight prospect Bobby Dalton (2-0) as he continues his promising start to professional life, and a professional debut for Super Welterweight Travis Walker as he tests himself early against the well-schooled Nicaraguan Alexander Zeledon.

Jarrow’s Ewan Mckenzie (5-0, 3 KOs) hunts down a fourth consecutive stoppage at Middleweight too, with Super Middleweight Joe Laws (12-2, 5 KOs) looking to bounce back with a big win in front of his fellow North-East people.

Williamson vs. Kelly for the British Super Welterweight Championship will top a huge night of boxing in the North-East on Friday December 2 at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle. Aaron Chalmers fights on home turf, as ‘Magic’ Matty Harris looks to continue his destructive stoppage win streak. Former world champion Katharina Thanderz (14-1, 2 KOs), local rising star Ben Marksby (5-0) and Newcastle’s Jordan Barker-Porter (5-1, 1 KO) all feature on this massive evening of action. Super Welterweight prospect Bobby Dalton (2-0), a debut for Super Welterweight Travis Walker, Jarrow’s Ewan Mckenzie (5-0, 3 KOs) and Super Middleweight Joe Laws (12-2, 5 KOs) are also added to make up a stacked card. Co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Probellum in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5.