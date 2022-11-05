Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi

World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

18:00 DOORS OPEN

18:40 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg

(Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg

(Hyde, England) (Rakovnik, czech Republic)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 61.3kg v DIEGO VALTIERRA 60.0kg

(Oldham, England) (Algortal, Spain)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest

SULTAN AL NUAIMI 53.5kg v SOHAIB HAQUE 53.5kg

(Dubai, UAE) (Calcutta, India)

followed by

Bivol vs Ramirez – 21:30 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest

KHALID YAFAI 54.75kg v JERALD PACLAR 53.35kg

(Birmingham, England) (Cebu City, Philippines)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

MAJID AL NAQBI 62.45kg v JOHN LAWRENCE ORDONIO 63.0kg

(Dubai, UAE) (San Fernando City, Philippines)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBC International Flyweight Title

GALAL YAFAI 50.75kg v GOHAN RODRIGUEZ GARCIA 50.35kg

(Birmingham, England) (Gomez Palacio, Mexico)

followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant IBF Super-Featherweight World Title

SHAVKATDZHON RAKHIMOV 58.95kg v ZELFA BARRETT 58.95 kg

(Bokhtar, Tajikistan) (Manchester, England)

followed by

10 x 2 mins Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Titles

CHANTELLE CAMERON 63.3kg v JESSICA MCCASKILL 63.25kg

(Northampton, England) (Chicago, USA)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title

DMITRY BIVOL 79.25kg v GILBERTO ZURDO RAMIREZ 79.20kg

(Tokmak, Krygyzstan) (Mazatlan, Mexico)

Pre-fight quotes:

Gilberto Ramirez

“Camp has been going very well. I am happy to be here; I am happy to be doing this. Man, this is just exciting.

“I am taking back the belt on November 5! I’m very proud to represent not only Mazatlán and Sinaloa but all of Mexico and all Latinos.

“I can’t wait to prove to everyone and myself that I can do this. Bivol is a tough guy.

“He’s a really good challenge. But I am going to avenge the Mexican population since he beat Canelo.

“When I heard the fight would be in Abu Dhabi, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s cool.

“I have never been there before.’ After the press conference, I was blown away and am even more excited to fight there.

“But I expect the very best, Dmitry Bivol, for this fight. I expect this to be an exciting fight. It will be a war.”

Oscar De La Hoya

“This fight was forced on Bivol. Zurdo always wanted to fight for the world title. He wanted to fight the very best.

“We did our job as a promoter to make this fight happen. And we forced this fight to occur through the WBA, through the rankings.

“We established Zurdo as the number one contender. He’s fought back-to-back eliminators, so he deserved this shot.

“We did a very good job in positioning Zurdo, and now it’s Zurdo’s job to bring the belt back.

“The fact that he [Zurdo] has that killer instinct and that he wants this so bad, you can see it oozing from out of his eyes. He’s piercing through everything.

“He wants that big prize against Bivol. Zurdo is calm, cool, and collected – and that’s what you want from a fighter stepping up in competition against someone like Bivol.”

Dmitry Bivol

“First of all, hello everyone, and thank you for coming. Yes, maybe it’s one of the toughest fights in my career.

“I’m thinking like that every time before my fights—everyone who wanted to make this fight.

“I’m glad to defend my title in Abu Dhabi. I heard this is the first time someone has defended a World Title in Abu Dhabi. It’s great to be the first. I hope it’s not the last time in Abu Dhabi. Thank you to Ramirez for this fight. I know he wanted this fight for a long time. Me too. Now it will happen.

“He is a good fighter, and I like challenges. I want to fight against the guy who has won 44 fights and who is more significant than me and taller than me.

“This is a big challenge for me. I hope it will be a great fight on November 5.

“I have to be focused only on this fight. Whenever I have a fight, I’m focused on that fight. Of course, I have great plans in my head. I want to be the best fighter in the world.

“I want to get more belts. But now I have a big fight against a good fighter. I try to be focused only on November 5.”

