Sonny Conto scores ninth stoppage from 11 wins

Heavyweight Sonny Conto remained undefeated with a second round stoppage in a scheduled six-round main event at the 2300 Arena.

The fight card, which drew an enthusiastic crowd, was promoted by Joe Hand Promotions,

Bryant shot right out of his corner, and went after Conto. The Philadelphia native engaged in a back and forth brawl and dropped Bryant with a hard left hand just before the bell sounded to end the opening frame.

In round two, Conto continued to pound away until Bryant was weary, and the fight was stopped by the corner at 2:13.

Conto of Philadelphia is now 11-0 with nine knockouts. Bryant of Pittsburgh is 6-2.

In the co-feature, rising 21 year-old prospect Bryce Mills won a six-round unanimous decision over Larry Fryers in a junior welterweight bout.

Mills of Liverpool, New York won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 10-1. Fryers of Yonkers, New York is 11-6-1.

Everlon Still took a four-round unanimous decision over Tariq Green in a super middleweight fight.

Still of Voorhees, New Jersey won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice and is now 3-2. Green of Philadelphia is 2-2.

Carlos Marrero won a four-round unanimous decision over Tyree Arnold in a junior welterweight bout.

Marrero of Bridgeport, Connecticut won by scores of 39-37 on all cards and is now 4-8-3. Arnold of Philadelphia is 1-5/

Shane Slocumb made a successful pro debut with a second round stoppage over Jonathan Wiles in a scheduled four-round heavyweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 2:58 for the Philadelphia native Slocumb, who is now 1-0 with one knockout. Wiles of Philadelphia is 0-2.

James White stopped Kenyan Williams in round three of their four-round light heavyweight contest.

The time of the stoppage was 2:39 for the debuting White of Warwick, Pennsylvania. Williams of Winchester, Virginia is 0-3.