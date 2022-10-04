Undefeated Sonny Conto returns at 2300 Arena on Oct 29

On Saturday night, October 29th, undefeated heavyweight Sonny Conto (10-0, 8 KOs) fights just a few miles from his home in South Philadelphia when he takes on an opponent to be named in the six-round main event in the headlining bout of a Joe Hand Promotions card at the 2300 Arena.

Conto will undoubtedly be fighting in front of a raucous group of neighborhood supporters as the South Philly native has established himself as a big draw at the 2300 Arena. The 2300 Arena is the perfect home-field advantage for Conto.

Tickets at $55, $75, $100 and $150 are on sale 2300arena.showare.com

Bryce Mills (9-1, 4 KOs) of Liverpool, NY, will look for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Larry Fryers (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of Yonkers, NY via Clones, Ireland, in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

This will be the third consecutive appearance for Mills on a Joe Hand Promotions card, as he has wins over Daiyaan Butt, as well as a September 1st victory defeating Carlos Marrero.

Devin Gantt (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ, will see action in a four-round featherweight bout following his impressive third-round stoppage over Taijiro Arakawa on September 1st.

Tariq Green (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA, will take on Everlon Still (2-2, 1 KO) of Voorhees, NJ in a four-round super middleweight contest.

Carlos Marrero (3-8-3) of Bridgeport, CT, will be fighting Tyree Arnold (1-4) of Philadelphia in a four-round junior welterweight fight.

Shane Slocumb of Philadelphia will be making his pro debut in a heavyweight fight against an opponent to be named.

Juan Davila (1-0, 1 KO) of Franklinville, NJ, will take on an opponent in a four-round lightweight bout.

Tyler Zwicharowksi (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a four-round middleweight fight.