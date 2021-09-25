Shinard Bunch, Sonny Conto feature on Nov 18 Joe Hand event

September 25th, 2021

Joe Hand Promotions and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia today announced that professional boxing will debut at the new Live! Event Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The event will feature exciting matchups with Super Lightweight SHINARD BUNCH (16-1-1, 14K0s) and South Philly’s own, Heavyweight SONNY CONTO (7-0, 6K0s) headlining the card in separate bouts.

Promoter Joe Hand, Sr. is working with advisor International Boxing Hall of Famer J Russell Peltz to ensure entertaining fights and competitive matchups.

With their combined experience of over 100 years, they know that the secret to the ultimate boxing experience is to put Philadelphia fighters in front of a local crowd. Zac Pomilio will be matching the full card to be announced.

“In my 50 years in the boxing business, I have had the opportunity to put together many shows in South Philly and have always enjoyed them the most. Having the opportunity to work with a high-quality partner like Live! Casino is a very exciting time for us here at Joe Hand Promotions,” said Joe Hand, Sr.

“Boxing has always been a premier sport with a proud legacy in the Philadelphia region, so we are excited to partner with Joe Hand, Sr. and the team at Joe Hands Promotions to usher in a new chapter of Philadelphia boxing,” said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President of Cordish Gaming Group and Live! Casinos. “We look forward to welcoming boxing fans to Live! Philadelphia for many years to come.”

Tickets are priced at $50, $75 and $125. Visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or AXS.com for on sale dates.