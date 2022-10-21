Sonny Conto pitted against James Bryant on Oct 29

Popular South Philadelphia heavyweight Sonny Conto will take on James Bryant in the six-round headline bout on Saturday, October 29th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Conto will be fighting just a mile from his home in South Philadelphia and will look to thrill his large hometown fan base when he takes on Bryant.

The 26 year-old Conto has a record of 10-0 with eight knockouts. This will be the third appearance for Conto at the 2300 Arena. In Conto’s last bout in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on May 13th, he stopped Justin Rolfe in three rounds.

Bryant of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has a record of 6-1 with four knockouts. The 37 year-old Bryant is on a three-fight winning streak, which includes his most recent outing when he decisioned Thomas Hawkins on March 7, 2020 in Pittsburgh.

Tickets at $55, $75, $100 and $150 are on sale at 2300arena.showare.com

Bryce Mills (9-1, 4 KOs) of Liverpool, NY will look for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Larry Fryers (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of Yonkers, NY via Clones, Ireland, in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

This will be the third consecutive appearance for Mills on a Joe Hand Promotions card, as he has wins over Daiyaan Butt, as well as a September 1st victory defeating Carlos Marrero.

Devin Gantt (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ will see action in a four-round featherweight bout following his impressive third-round stoppage over Taijiro Arakawa on September 1st.

Tariq Green (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will take on Everlon Still (2-2, 1 KO) of Voorhees, NJ in a four-round super middleweight contest.

Carlos Marrero (3-8-3) of Bridgeport, CT will be fighting Tyree Arnold (1-4) of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round junior welterweight fight.

Shane Slocumb of Philadelphia, PA will be making his pro debut in a heavyweight fight against Johnathan Wiles (0-1) of Philadelphia, PA.

In a battle of pro debuting light heavyweights, James White of Warwick, PA battles John Pratt of Philadelphia, PA.

Tyler Zwicharowksi (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a four-round middleweight fight.