Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly talk up Dec 2 Brit collision

Heating debate over British gold began as talk of ending careers erupted during the launch conference ahead of the epic North East battle for the British Super Welterweight Championship confirmed between Darlington’s Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs) and Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Friday December 2, live on Channel 5.

Troy Williamson:

This is the fight I wanted. I like Josh, we’ve travelled together when we did the junior stuff, but it’s a business at the end of the day, and we’ll be getting down to business on December 2.

I think Josh has had a good ride, and I don’t think he’s anywhere near done regardless of some people saying he might be; he’s still only a young lad. He had a lot of hype about him at the start of his career, but I don’t think he’s propelled as much as people thought he was going to. Now he’s fighting for the British title, and it’s time for me to end his career. I do believe that I will do that.

Josh Kelly:

100% confident, I think this fight has come at a perfect time for me. I’ve boxed on big events, and I’ve been under the bright lights before, so I know what this feels like. I’m more experienced in that department and I know it’s my time now to go and take this British title with both hands.

The North East is quite a small place so you get good sparring where you can. Troy was good sparring, and we came through Team GB where we saw a lot of each other. I know the level of skill and desire I possess which makes this the perfect fight and perfect timing for me to take this. I’m raring to go.

That British title is something that means a lot to anyone in this country. My eyes are also on the big, world titles as well so to get there you have to beat the likes of Troy Williamson.

Ending my career? No that can’t happen. I’m only 28-years-old and I’m still young in this sport and Troy is older, so me winning this British title could be the flip side of what he sees and I could be the one who ends his career. Where is he going after I take that title? There’s not many options for him, and it’s going to be an enjoyable night for me, let me tell you.

Kalle Sauerland:

Two guys, two gladiators, who absolutely love it. I struggle to think of areas of the world, let alone in the UK, where sports means more to them than the North East. It’s going to be a packed house, and the great thing is that it’s for the British title. Something that is so pure in this sport, and naturally leads to bigger things.

You talk about final eliminators, or big fights that break you out onto the world scene, the winner on December 2 WILL have that breakthrough; that’s a given.

The reward for these two getting through a very hard training camp will be the platform of Channel 5, a nationwide audience, screened to countries around the world. It’s a huge fight that I believe will not only determine the careers of these fighters, but will entertain the entire nation.

I’m just extremely excited to be back in the North East on December 2.

I remember looking at the situation as a fan from the outside, and I’ve never seen a fighter who was built up like a rocket and launched to 100 like he was. He took one loss early in his career just like many world champions I’ve promoted before, Wladimir Klitschko lost multiple times before going on to defend his heavyweight belts for a decade.

I thought Josh losing once early in his career was exaggerated, it was a bit like the end of the sun and the moon all at once. Josh Kelly then is a completely different fighter to Josh Kelly now. The great thing about this British title fight is that it’s a true step forward for one of these, but ultimately we know what Josh can do. He’s in the hands of Adam Booth, who I rate as one of the best trainers over the past decades, and I have complete faith in them.