Conor Benn bins license as BBBofC uphold misconduct allegations

Conor Benn has voluntarily relinquished his boxing license after the British Boxing Board of Control upheld misconduct allegations against the boxer.

The welterweight saw his clash with Chris Eubank Jr. called off after a UK newspaper published accusations of a drug test failure.

After the event got scrapped, a second adverse finding also got reported. Since then, Benn has kept a low profile to clear his name.

Conor Benn bins boxing license

However, following a hearing on Friday, Benn has binned his license as the Board continues to investigate further.

The BBBofC said: “By a notice dated 17th October 2022, Mr. Conor Benn got called by the Board of the BBBofC to attend a hearing to deal with allegations of misconduct pursuant to Rule 25.1.1.

“The hearing took place on 21 st October 2022. On the morning of the hearing, Mr. Benn voluntarily relinquished his license with the BBBofC.

“In accordance with its Rules and Regulations, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr. Benn was legally represented.

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Benn were upheld.”

Benn faces reputational ruin unless he can prove the allegations are false, as his career was about to enter the realm of world title fights.

Protested innocence

Promoter Eddie Hearn stated his belief that Benn was innocent, as did Benn’s father, boxing legend Nigel Benn.

Even Chris Eubank Sr. gave “The Destroyer” his backing in comments since the shocking story got broken.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman mentioned the destructive nature of drug test failures in his previous World Boxing Council column.

He backed VADA, the company that reported the Benn test failure.

“Doping is a very complex issue and also incredibly legal. The intervention of legal processes is fundamental, and that is why the execution of the CBP program must be impeccable.

“The WBC fully trusts VADA and proudly continues to grow its activity yearly.

“There is another modality of the CBP or VADA. Promoters hire the program to test boxers who have scheduled fights randomly.

“Those fighters are subjected to various random, unannounced tests towards a fight.”

Conor Benn promoters

Sulaiman also highlights Benn’s promoters at Matchroom for their part in a fair sport.

“I wish to acknowledge the promotional companies that believe in clean boxing. They invest significant money in maintaining their honor, such as Premier Boxing Champions and TGB, Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, and others.

“Contract this service continuously for important fights and even random tests to fighters with a contract with their company.”

A statement was promised by Hearn last week on the Benn case. It’s now becoming apparent why it’s yet to be forthcoming.

