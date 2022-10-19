Elijah Pierce Stops Daron Williams in two

Elijah Pierce announced himself as a serious contender in the 122-pound division as he stopped Daron Williams to win the WBC USNBC title in front of a huge crowd at the Hall at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland.

This was the ninth consecutive crowd pleasing show promoted by Jeter Promotions at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland.

Jeter Promotions signee Pierce dropped Williams three times and dominated the fight. Pierce, who will continue to surge up the rankings, has a record of 15-2 with 12 knockouts. Williams of Maryland is now 9-2.

“Jeter Promotions is excited for the future of Elijah. Based on his performance, we see a really bright future and he will be a force at 122 pounds. He has been fighting guys two divisions above his best and more natural weight. Tonight we saw him at 122 lbs, and you saw the results against a quality opponent.

With the win, Pierce puts the 122-pound division on high alert.

Francois Scarbono Jr, won a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Antonio Dunton-El in a super featherweight clash. The rounds were very close, but Scarbono took all three cards to raise his mark to 3-0. Dunton-El is 2-1-2.

Mansaborie Condie remained undefeated by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Brandon Clark in a super middleweight bout. Conde dropped Clark in the opening round en-route to his seventh victory without a loss. Conde is now 7-0. Clark is 2-4.

Jaqeeem Hutcherson and Ernest Hall battled to a six-round majority draw in their ABF Atlantic Super Featherweight title bout. Scores were 59-55 for Hutcherson and 57-57 twice. Hall is now 4-2-1. Hutcherson is 6-1-1.

Joseph Veazey remained undefeated by stopping Rashad Kilpatrick in round two of their six-round welterweight clash. Veazey dropped Kilpatrick in the opening frame. Veazey ended things in round two when he landed a big flurry of punches that forced a referee stoppage at 46 seconds. Veazey is now 8-0 with five knockouts. Kilpatrick is 5-2.

“Veazey can really fight and he has the intangibles that could make him a star. I look forward to Joey’s progress as he develops into a serious prospect.”

Derrick Vann took a six-round split decision over A.J. Williams in a super middleweight fight. Vann took two cards by 58-56 tallies. Williams won a card by a score of 59-55. Vann is now 3-6. Williams is 6-2.

Brandon Chambers remained undefeated with a six-round majority decision over Vit Y in a battle for the ABF USA Super Bantamweight title. Scores were 59-55 twice and 57-57 for Chambers, who is now 9-0-1. Y is 7-2-1.

Stacy Selby remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Maurice Anthony in a welterweight bout. Anthony landed a punch in the opening round that made the knee of Selby touch the ground. That was the high point of the fight for Anthony as Selby won the rest of the fight and took the score cards by 39-37 and 38-37 twice. Selby is now 4-0. Anthony is 3-5.

In a battle of debuters, Jeffrey Yu stopped Mateo Diaz in round two of their featherweight contest. The time of the stoppage was 2:22 for Yu.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Kani Burnside in a super lightweight contest. Scores were 40-36 and 39-37 twice for Jones, who is now 3-0. Burnside is 1-1.

Dwayne Holmes won a four-round unanimous decision over Rensley Washington III in a super bantamweight fight. Scores were 40-36 on all cards for Holmes, who is now 3-0. Washington is 1-2.