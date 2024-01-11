Viva! Promotions’ Brendan Gibbons signs Elijah Pierce

Boxing promoter Brendan Gibbons announced the first signing to the roster of his Las Vegas-based Viva! Promotions.

Gibbons added top ten world-rated junior featherweight contender Elijah Pierce (18-2, 15 KOs) hailing from Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Pierce, 27, is currently riding a three-year, nine-bout winning streak and is expected to make his 2024 debut in March.

“I’m very excited to be part of Viva Promotions and the opportunity to work with Brendan Gibbons and Sean Gibbons. They’ve done a phenomenal job leading fighters to world titles and huge fights,” Pierce said.

“With Viva Promotions behind me, I know I’ll get the opportunities I deserve.

“I’ll finally be able to show the world I’m the best fighter in my division. I’m looking forward to an explosive year and unveiling the true Elijah Pierce. VIVA!”

Brendan is the son of esteemed boxing executive Sean Gibbons.

“I discovered Elijah on the BoxRec website when I was scouting opponents for Mike Plania. One look at Elijah’s record and you could tell he didn’t care who he fought, he just wanted to fight.

“Two fights prior to taking on Plania, Elijah had fought three divisions above his normal weight class, where he stopped Juan Carlos Pena (32-8, 23 KOs) in the second round,” said Brendan.

“The second thing I liked about him was that he was from Oklahoma, where my dad spent a lot of his early days in boxing. When I finally got a chance to see him fight, I was impressed with his ability and talent.

“I believe with the guidance of Viva Promotions, Elijah will get the big opportunities he’s earned. I would like to thank Tony Jeter of Jeter Promotions for everything he has done for Elijah and his career.”

Pierce is currently world-rated No. 8 by the WBA, No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 11 by the IBF. Seven of Pierce’s last nine victories have been by stoppage, including his most recent fight, a third-round KO of Plania (28-2, 15 KOs).